Saints open as 6-point favorites over the Jets

The New Orleans Saints, trying to end a five-game losing streak, took a 10-6 halftime lead over the New York Jets on Sunday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. The Saints (5-7) scored on a 23-yard field goal by Brett Maher on their opening possession, the first time the team has scored on its opening possession since Week 1, and on a 16-yard touchdown run by Alvin Kamara﻿. The fifth-year veteran out of Tennessee set an NFL record on the opening drive for most receptions by a running back in his first five seasons with his 359th catch, one more than San Francisco 49er great Roger Craig, Kamara, who missed the past four games, finished the half with 13 carries for 75 yards and three catches for 19 yards.

NFL ・ 10 HOURS AGO