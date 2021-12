AUSTIN, Texas – On Saturday, Dec. 11, Governor Greg Abbott approved the activation of 10 Texas A&M Task Force 1 personnel, at the request of FEMA. The personnel will deploy the Central Incident Support Team cache, which is part of the FEMA Urban Search and Rescue System. The deployment is in response to the devastating tornadoes that occurred in Western Kentucky overnight. This cache of equipment will provide specialized technical gear and command, control and communication equipment to members of the FEMA Urban Search and Rescue teams. These teams will deploy from around the nation to help those in. need.

