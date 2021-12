OTTAWA – The Ottawa Police Department has seen an uptick in telephone scams in the last few months. Many of these scams they say are carried out in hopes of obtaining personal information or banking information from the victim. One common scam is an automated telephone call prompting the victim to purchase an extended warranty on a car. If the victim selects the prompt to purchase a warranty, they are often connected to a live “agent” who will then try to obtain personal information connected to social security numbers, bank cards, or credit cards.

