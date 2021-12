Stocks may soar during 2022-'23 to their third bubble in 100 years, following the 1929 and 2000 crashes, thanks to loose Federal Reserve policy, according to Stifel. But first will come a “meaningful” correction next year. The S&P 500 could drop to the low 4,000s in the first quarter, said the securities firm’s strategists, led by Barry Bannister. A drop to 4,000 would represent a 15% slide from its recent level of 4,715.

STOCKS ・ 22 MINUTES AGO