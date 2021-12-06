ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Airline stocks gain as bookings data shows only slight drop in demand following Omicron headlines

By Clark Schultz
Cover picture for the articleBank of America reports that airline system sales decelerated to -36.5% last week vs. 2019 after three days of Omicron headlines were digested. The decline for the latest weekly tracking period is worse than the -32% mark for the preceding two...

ZDNet

American Airlines just made a startling admission about the future

You think you know the world and how it works, and then along comes something few have ever experienced and the whole world order shifts. That's very much what happened when the COVID-19 pandemic struck, and so many people were stuck. At home, that is. All those two years ago,...
Benzinga

Why Southwest Shares Are Falling

Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) shares are trading lower after Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock from Neutral to Sell and lowered its price target from $59 to $36. Southwest Airlines shares were also trading lower Thursday after multiple firms lowered their respective price target on the stock. Jefferies downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold and lowered its price target from $60 to $45.
Best Life

This Is the Worst Airline in the U.S., New Data Shows

Anyone who's traveled by air in recent years knows the indignity of the modern flying experience. You'll often find steerage-like conditions, long lines at the airport, oversold flights, and an à la carte model that strips some airline ticket holders of even the most basic conveniences in the name of shaving a few dollars off the cost. (Since when did a carry-on bag become a luxury?) And all of that was the case before the pandemic, which has spiked incidences of violence in the skies and added a new dimension of tension and incivility. But which airline do travelers consider to be the worst?
Investor's Business Daily

Is American Airlines Stock A Buy Amid CEO Exit, Omicron Worries?

The airline industry and American Airlines stock looked to rebound from coronavirus crisis lows the economy mended and as new routes opened. Then the omicron variant struck, and countries implemented travel requirements to stop the spread of the the new virus strain. So, is AAL stock a good buy? For the answer, take a look at American's earnings and stock chart.
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Stocks' Gains Erased as Omicron Reveals Itself in U.S.

Some solid economic data sent stocks higher at the open, but the bounce lost steam as investors continued to fret over the omicron variant of COVID-19. ADP this morning reported November private payrolls rose by 534,000 – led by an increase in leisure and hospitality hirings (+136,000) – exceeding expectations for 525,000 jobs added.
TheStreet

Airline Stocks Slump on Omicron Woes Amid Market Selloff

Shares of airline stocks struggled Tuesday as the omicron variant revived investors' concern that the travel sector could be among the worst-hit industries. Moderna Chief Executive Stéphane Bancel also warned on Tuesday that current vaccines will be far less effective against the omicron strain. Airline stocks are also lower amid...
MarketWatch

Cruise stocks bounce, but only slightly after omicron-related drubbing on Friday

Cruise stocks rose Monday, as part of a broad-market bounce following the previous session's sharp selloff on fears over potential impact of omicron variant of coronavirus that causes COVID-19. The stocks' gains were relatively slight, however, considering the deep declines suffered in recent weeks amid worries that the rising number of COVID cases would lead to travel bans. Royal Caribbean Group's stock rose 3.3% in afternoon trading, after tumbling 11.4% on Friday to a nine-month closing low. The cruise operator's stock had plunged 30.6% as it lost ground in 12 of the 14 trading days since it closed at...
Washington Post

Got a Ton of Airline and Hotel Rewards Points? Use Them Soon.

International travel is largely being put on hold yet again, and with it the chance to tap the staggering balance of rewards points and airline miles many consumers have accumulated. It’s especially frustrating since some airlines and hotels are devaluing their loyalty program points. That means a flight or a...
Best Life

Delta Air Lines Is Cutting These Flights for the Next Two Months

As the busy holiday season continues, travelers in the U.S. are getting back to the skies after a major dip in air travel during the height of the COVID pandemic. More than two million people traveled through airports the weekend before Thanksgiving, and more than one million are still traveling now—an increase from the 500,000 to 800,000 travelers seen during this time last year, according to the Transportation Security Administration (TSA). But heightened demand is happening alongside flight cancellations and cuts. United Airlines, Frontier, and American Airlines have all announced in recent months that they would be dropping flights next year. And now, Delta Air Lines is making some cancellations as well. Read on to find out what flights are being cut by this carrier for the next two months.
Interesting Engineering

American Airlines Is Cutting Flights After Boeing Missed a Major 787 Delivery Deadline

Looks like more headaches for Boeing. American Airlines announced Thursday that Boeing’s failure to deliver more than a dozen 787 Dreamliners forced it to cancel flights scheduled for summer 2022, The New York Times reported. The announcement follows a fitful year for the 787 program, including mistakes by suppliers and the discovery of serious defects that prompted an investigation by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration.
WWD

Afterpay Black Friday Data Shows BNPL Driving Demand In-Store and Online

Click here to read the full article. According to data insights from Afterpay, the buy now, pay later payments option, consumers are choosing to shop in-store and online this holiday season — fueled by retailers implementing BNPL in-store. Notably, data from Accenture’s report, “The Economic Impact of Buy Now, Pay Later in the U.S.,” shows that BNPL in the U.S. has increased 230 percent in the last year and continues to surge during the holiday shopping period.More from WWDAustralian Fashion Week Resort 2022 CollectionsVeronica Beard Pre-Fall 2022The Grand Opening of Hall of Visions by Pilar Zeta at Faena For Afterpay this has...
KFYR-TV

Stocks drop again, erasing big gains made on Monday

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Stocks fell again on Tuesday. At one point, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped more than six hundred points, the S&P fell by 1.6%, and the Nasdaq Composite dipped by 1.7%. Industry experts say the drop was a result of several factors. “The largest reason for...
