Instructional design and technology is a field you may have heard of, but has left you scratching your head as to what it means. When I’m asked what instructional design is I’ll usually give the most basic definition I learned when pursuing a degree in this field. This definition is simply that instructional design is the practice of designing, creating, and delivering digital and physical instructional experiences and products for those who need it. The technology part of instructional design and technology often refers to the use of technology to design, develop, and implement the instruction.

