The line here between the Steelers and Vikings doesn’t seem likely to move too much. The Vikings will have pretty limited ability to impress facing the Lions, while the Steelers have a tough matchup against the Ravens. If the Steelers get stomped, perhaps this could inch up closer to Vikings -7, but it’s hard to see it going either way to the key number since the market won’t trust the Vikings to run away from the Steelers but neither will it trust the Steelers to play a fringe contender close on the road. Even with a strong Steelers performance, expect Vikings -3.5 at the lowest.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO