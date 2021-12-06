ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delta Resources Announces First Closing of Private Placement in the Amount of $3,363,450

KINGSTON, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2021 / Delta Resources Limited ('Delta' or 'the Company') (TSX-V:DLTA) (OTC PINK:DTARF) (FRANKFURT:6G01) is pleased to announce that it has completed a non-brokered private placement (as previously announced November 1 and November 29, 2021), by issuing 1,986,110 Hard Cash units of the Company at...

Completed Acquisition Sports Quest, Inc. OTC:SPQS Merger Progress Report and Plan of Action

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 10, 2021 / Sports Quest, Inc. (SPQS) https://sports-quest.co Jeff Burns the Company CEO said 'We are pleased to report that we closed on the long-anticipated Magnum Innovations deal on Nov. 29, 2021, Magnum Innovations (magnum-innovations.com). We did this deal without disturbing the SPQS share structure nor encumbering SPQS with any sort of debt. The deal was completed through a complicated purchase order and receivables assignment with a very cooperative and existing creditor of Magnum. We immediately sprang into operations. We have several pending purchase orders that are starting to be filled. Moreover, the Company launched a product-only Twitter account @Magnum1stSPQS.
BUSINESS
austinnews.net

IDVV Announces OTCMarkets Current Information Status

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 10, 2021 / International Endeavors Corporation 'IEC' (OTC PINK:IDVV) today announced the following corporate update to its shareholders. On December 7th IDVV was upgraded to OTCMarkets current information tier. Bill Martin, Vice President stated 'The past year has been a long one for...
MARKETS
austinnews.net

Cann American Corp. Launches Award Winning Vape Cartridge Line

CLOVERDALE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 10, 2021 / Cann American Corp. (OTC PINK:CNNA), a forward-thinking holding company building a diverse portfolio of intellectual properties in the legal cannabis and hemp industries, today announces the launch of its signature vape cartridge line, C-Juice. C-Juice by Cann American is a proprietary...
BUSINESS
austinnews.net

StageZero Life Sciences, Ltd Announces Appointment of SRCO as Auditors

TORONTO, ON and RICHMOND, VA / ACCESSWIRE / December 10, 2021 / StageZero Life Sciences, Ltd. (TSX:SZLS)(OTCQB:SZLSF) ('StageZero' or the 'Company'), a vertically integrated healthcare company devoted to improving the early detection and management of cancer and other chronic diseases through leading-edge molecular diagnostics and clinical interventions, today announced that it has engaged Richmond Hill based SRCO Professional Corporation ('SRCO') as its auditors. McGovern Hurley LLP has resigned as the Company's auditors.
BUSINESS
Lucky Minerals Inc. Announces AGM Results

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 9, 2021 / Lucky Minerals Inc. (TSXV:LKY)(OTC PINK:LKMNF)(FSE:LKY) ('Lucky' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce the results of its Annual General Meeting ('AGM') that was held on December 8, 2021. The shareholders approved all resolutions presented in the information circular sent to the Company's shareholders and filed on SEDAR on November 16, 2021 (the 'Information Circular').
ECONOMY
austinnews.net

Planting Hope Engages Independent Trading Group as Market-Maker

CHICAGO, IL and VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 9, 2021 / The Planting Hope Company Inc. (TSXV:MYLK) ('Planting Hope' or the 'Company'), a plant-based food and beverage company focused on producing the world's most nutritious and planet-friendly products, announces, subject to regulatory approval, it has retained Independent Trading Group Inc. ('ITG') to provide market-making services in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the 'TSXV').
ECONOMY
austinnews.net

Love Hemp Group PLC Announces Notice of Annual General Meeting

-ENDS- For further information please visit: www.lovehempgroup.comor contact:. Love Hemp Group is a brand-led consumer goods company focussed on health and wellness solutions for consumer use cases including sleep, pain, anxiety, stress and recovery. The Company is a pioneer in the UK-based premium high-quality CBD market, with over 40 products including oils, edibles, sprays, cosmetics and topicals. The Company's range of products are sold online across 70 websites and in over 2,000 stores including some of the biggest retailers in the UK, such as Holland & Barrett, Boots and Ocado. Listed on the Aquis Stock Exchange (AQSE: LIFE) the Company recently changed its name to Love Hemp Group plc, from World High Life, to better reflect its focus on supporting the 'best in class' CBD brand as it embarks on a wider expansion of its core business and offering.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
austinnews.net

Codebase Announces Stock Option Grant

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 9, 2021 / Codebase Ventures Inc. ('Codebase' or the 'Company') (CSE:CODE)(FSE:C5B)(OTCQB:BKLLF) is pleased to announce that it has issued a total of 12,275,000 options pursuant to its incentive stock option plan ('Plan') to management, employees and consultants. Each option entitles the holder to subscribe for one common share of the Company for $0.12 for up to a period of 5 years, subject to the terms of the Plan.
MARKETS
Demand Brands (DMAN) Signs LOI to Acquire Three Premium Cannabis Operations

SANTA MONICA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 9, 2021 / Demand Brands, Inc. (OTC PINK:DMAN), ('Company' or 'DMAN'), announced today that the Company, via Pacific Technologies Group, Inc. http://www.pacifictechnologiesgroup.com, has entered into a Letter of Intent ('LOI') with CF3 SPV I, LLC, a holding company, consisting of a portfolio of Cannabis operating companies and intellectual property including Viridi Farms, 8T8 & MBX Research Inc. ('Businesses'), to acquire the Businesses in an all-stock transaction. The Businesses are, collectively, currently generating more than $20,000,000 in annual revenue at their present run rates and they have established cultivation and harvest facilities on the Central Coast of California and distribution contracts throughout the entire state. Some of the brands that the Businesses manage supply line for include High Times, Revelry Herb Co., TruLeaf, Lowell Herb Co., CanEx and GroupoFlor. More information on the Businesses can be found here: https://dman.co/ .
BUSINESS
austinnews.net

Lithium Corporation Fish Lake Valley Seismic Survey

ELKO, NV / ACCESSWIRE / December 9, 2021 / Lithium Corporation (OTCQB:LTUM) ('LTUM' or 'the Company'), a North American corporation focused on energy metals for the growing energy storage sector and high-tech industries, wishes to update their shareholders with respect to recent events. All preliminary actions have been performed by...
INDUSTRY
austinnews.net

MHHC Enterprises Inc. Retains Experienced Legal Counsel

OLYMPIA, WA / ACCESSWIRE / December 9, 2021 / MHHC Enterprises Inc.('MHHC') or the 'Company') (OTC PINK:MHHC) is pleased to announce the retention of Nason Yeager Gerson Harris & Fumero, P.A., a full service law firm, as its new corporate legal counsel. Commenting on the appointment of Nason Yeager, Frank...
OLYMPIA, WA
austinnews.net

Midas Funds 2021 Estimated Year End Distribution

MILLBROOK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 9, 2021 / The Midas Funds announced today their 2021 preliminary estimated year end dividends and capital gain distributions. These preliminary estimates may change between the date of this press release and the ex-dividend date. A precise estimate of the amount of the per share distribution is not possible because the number of shares outstanding on the record date cannot be determined in advance and other factors.
MARKETS
austinnews.net

Galaxy Next Generation Continues Positive Momentum to End the Year and Into 2022

Awarded Approximately $300,000 in New Purchase Orders This Week. TOCCOA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / December 9, 2021 / Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCQB:GAXY) ('Galaxy' or the 'Company), a provider of interactive learning technology solutions, is pleased to announce it received approximately $300,000 in new purchase orders since Monday. Gary LeCroy,...
TECHNOLOGY
austinnews.net

Electric Royalties Provides Update on 6 Core Assets Within Royalty Portfolio

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 8, 2021 / Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:ELEC)(OTCQB:ELECF) ('Electric Royalties' or the 'Company') is pleased to provide the following asset update on its rapidly developing royalty portfolio. Brendan Yurik, CEO of Electric Royalties, states, 'It's been an incredible period of growth since our last asset...
INCOME TAX
austinnews.net

Quartz Mountain Purchases Second BC Mineral Property

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 8, 2021 / Quartz Mountain Resources Ltd. ('Quartz Mountain' or the 'Company') (TSXV:QZM)(OTC PINK:QZMRF) announces that it has entered into a mineral claims purchase agreement to acquire the Jake Property located approximately 160km northeast of Smithers, British Columbia from United Mineral Services Ltd. ('UMS'). The Jake Property is being targeted for its copper-gold porphyry potential. UMS is a private company owned by Robert Dickinson, the controlling shareholder of the Company and a non-arms-length vendor. Quartz Mountain has agreed to pay UMS out-of-pocket costs to assemble the property totaling $200,000, which is payable in four equal tranches over 18 months from the date of TSX Venture Exchange approval of the transaction.
ECONOMY
austinnews.net

Prospera Energy Inc. Announces Q3, 2021 Financial Statements Filing

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / December 8, 2021 / Prospera Energy Inc. (TSXV:PEI)(OTC PINK:GXRFF)(FRA:0F6B): Prospera Energy Inc. ('Prospera' or the 'Corporation') announces its financial and operating results for the nine (9) months ended September 30, 2021. The condensed Interim Financial Statements (unaudited) and related Management's Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) is available at www.sedar.com.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
austinnews.net

Home Bistro, Inc. Announces Updated Research Report by Goldman Small Cap Research

MIAMI BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 8, 2021 / Home Bistro, Inc. (OTC PINK:HBIS) ('Home Bistro' or the 'Company') a leading online platform that offers celebrity chef-inspired, gourmet ready-made and lifestyle meals, today announced that Goldman Small Cap Research has published an updated research report on the Company. To view the report, along with disclosures and disclaimers, or to download it in its entirety, please visit: https://bit.ly/31FZX6h.
FOOD & DRINKS
austinnews.net

Graycliff Exploration Closes Flow-Through Private Placement

Fully funded for an expanded 2022 exploration program. Not for dissemination in the United States of America. TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 8, 2021 / Graycliff Exploration Limited (the ' Company ' or ' Graycliff ') (CSE:GRAY)(OTCQB:GRYCF)(FSE:GE0) is pleased to announce the completion of the first tranche of a non-brokered private placement offering of 3,589,963 flow-through units (' FT Unit ') at a price of $0.30 per FT Unit of the Company (the ' Financing ') for gross proceeds of $1,076,989.95.
BUSINESS
austinnews.net

Talisker Grants Options & RSUs

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 8, 2021 / Talisker Resources Ltd. ('Talisker' or the 'Company') (CSE:TSK)(OTCQX:TSKFF) announces that it has granted in accordance with the Company's stock option plan an aggregate of 5,000,000 options to purchase common shares of the Company to certain officers, employees and consultants. All of the options granted are exercisable at $0.31 for a period of five years. The Company also granted 650,000 restricted share units ('RSUs') to officers of the Company. The RSUs are payable in common shares of the Company and vest in three equal installments over three years, after the date of the grant.
BUSINESS

