Scientific Industries to Participate in the Lytham Partners Winter 2021 Investor Conference

 5 days ago

BOHEMIA, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2021 / Scientific Industries, Inc. (OTCQB:SCND), a life sciences tool provider, and a developer of digitally simplified bioprocessing products, announced today that it will be participating in the Lytham Partners Winter 2021 Investor Conference taking place from December 13-16, 2021. During the event, the...

Cann American Corp. Launches Award Winning Vape Cartridge Line

CLOVERDALE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 10, 2021 / Cann American Corp. (OTC PINK:CNNA), a forward-thinking holding company building a diverse portfolio of intellectual properties in the legal cannabis and hemp industries, today announces the launch of its signature vape cartridge line, C-Juice. C-Juice by Cann American is a proprietary...
Completed Acquisition Sports Quest, Inc. OTC:SPQS Merger Progress Report and Plan of Action

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 10, 2021 / Sports Quest, Inc. (SPQS) https://sports-quest.co Jeff Burns the Company CEO said 'We are pleased to report that we closed on the long-anticipated Magnum Innovations deal on Nov. 29, 2021, Magnum Innovations (magnum-innovations.com). We did this deal without disturbing the SPQS share structure nor encumbering SPQS with any sort of debt. The deal was completed through a complicated purchase order and receivables assignment with a very cooperative and existing creditor of Magnum. We immediately sprang into operations. We have several pending purchase orders that are starting to be filled. Moreover, the Company launched a product-only Twitter account @Magnum1stSPQS.
QS Energy, Inc., AOT Update

Recent AOT testing confirms successful development path. CARSON CITY, NV / ACCESSWIRE / December 10, 2021 / QS Energy, Inc. (the 'Company' or 'QS Energy') (OTCQB:QSEP), a developer of integrated technology solutions for the energy industry, today provided an update to recent AOT testing. Since reporting our findings on October...
Intercept Music, Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Sanwire Corporation, Adds Industry Veteran David Miller to Leadership Team

Alum of Capitol Records, RCA, and Sire to Guide Marketing, Acquisition, Partnership Strategies. LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 10, 2021 / Intercept Music, Inc., ('Intercept'), wholly-owned subsidiary of Sanwire Corporation (OTC PINK:SNWR), a SAAS entertainment-technology company, announced today that it has appointed music industry veteran David Miller as vice president of marketing. A stalwart of the industry for many years, Miller brings a legacy of success with the largest labels, and the biggest artists, in the world, as well as high-growth independent labels. The announcement was made today by Tod Turner, president of Intercept Music.
Stobox Partners With InvestaX to Expand Mutual Investors Outreach

Stobox, a turn-key tokenization provider, partners with InvestaX, an investment and trading platform for DSOs (Digital Securities Offering) and STOs (Security Token Offering). InvestaX is Singapore-headquartered, licensed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), and facilitates DSOs and STOs of global private market deals, focusing on exciting growth industries including cryptocurrency, blockchain, gaming, digital assets, venture, private equity, and real estate.
Galaxy Next Generation Continues Positive Momentum to End the Year and Into 2022

Awarded Approximately $300,000 in New Purchase Orders This Week. TOCCOA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / December 9, 2021 / Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCQB:GAXY) ('Galaxy' or the 'Company), a provider of interactive learning technology solutions, is pleased to announce it received approximately $300,000 in new purchase orders since Monday. Gary LeCroy,...
Love Hemp Group PLC Announces Notice of Annual General Meeting

-ENDS- For further information please visit: www.lovehempgroup.comor contact:. Love Hemp Group is a brand-led consumer goods company focussed on health and wellness solutions for consumer use cases including sleep, pain, anxiety, stress and recovery. The Company is a pioneer in the UK-based premium high-quality CBD market, with over 40 products including oils, edibles, sprays, cosmetics and topicals. The Company's range of products are sold online across 70 websites and in over 2,000 stores including some of the biggest retailers in the UK, such as Holland & Barrett, Boots and Ocado. Listed on the Aquis Stock Exchange (AQSE: LIFE) the Company recently changed its name to Love Hemp Group plc, from World High Life, to better reflect its focus on supporting the 'best in class' CBD brand as it embarks on a wider expansion of its core business and offering.
Demand Brands (DMAN) Signs LOI to Acquire Three Premium Cannabis Operations

SANTA MONICA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 9, 2021 / Demand Brands, Inc. (OTC PINK:DMAN), ('Company' or 'DMAN'), announced today that the Company, via Pacific Technologies Group, Inc. http://www.pacifictechnologiesgroup.com, has entered into a Letter of Intent ('LOI') with CF3 SPV I, LLC, a holding company, consisting of a portfolio of Cannabis operating companies and intellectual property including Viridi Farms, 8T8 & MBX Research Inc. ('Businesses'), to acquire the Businesses in an all-stock transaction. The Businesses are, collectively, currently generating more than $20,000,000 in annual revenue at their present run rates and they have established cultivation and harvest facilities on the Central Coast of California and distribution contracts throughout the entire state. Some of the brands that the Businesses manage supply line for include High Times, Revelry Herb Co., TruLeaf, Lowell Herb Co., CanEx and GroupoFlor. More information on the Businesses can be found here: https://dman.co/ .
Planting Hope Engages Independent Trading Group as Market-Maker

CHICAGO, IL and VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 9, 2021 / The Planting Hope Company Inc. (TSXV:MYLK) ('Planting Hope' or the 'Company'), a plant-based food and beverage company focused on producing the world's most nutritious and planet-friendly products, announces, subject to regulatory approval, it has retained Independent Trading Group Inc. ('ITG') to provide market-making services in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the 'TSXV').
MHHC Enterprises Inc. Retains Experienced Legal Counsel

OLYMPIA, WA / ACCESSWIRE / December 9, 2021 / MHHC Enterprises Inc.('MHHC') or the 'Company') (OTC PINK:MHHC) is pleased to announce the retention of Nason Yeager Gerson Harris & Fumero, P.A., a full service law firm, as its new corporate legal counsel. Commenting on the appointment of Nason Yeager, Frank...
Exxe Group Adding to Real Estate Portfolio and Announces AXXA Metaverse Initiative

Set to close the first phase of New Deal real estate acquisition which should add $25M value per quarter. Announces AXXA Metaverse Initiative which leverages and integrates successful core Exxe Group assets. Asset acquisition, digital products/services enjoying huge growth, the value rises in Metaverse ecosystem. Plans to substantially grow assets...
Codebase Announces Stock Option Grant

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 9, 2021 / Codebase Ventures Inc. ('Codebase' or the 'Company') (CSE:CODE)(FSE:C5B)(OTCQB:BKLLF) is pleased to announce that it has issued a total of 12,275,000 options pursuant to its incentive stock option plan ('Plan') to management, employees and consultants. Each option entitles the holder to subscribe for one common share of the Company for $0.12 for up to a period of 5 years, subject to the terms of the Plan.
Lucky Minerals Inc. Announces AGM Results

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 9, 2021 / Lucky Minerals Inc. (TSXV:LKY)(OTC PINK:LKMNF)(FSE:LKY) ('Lucky' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce the results of its Annual General Meeting ('AGM') that was held on December 8, 2021. The shareholders approved all resolutions presented in the information circular sent to the Company's shareholders and filed on SEDAR on November 16, 2021 (the 'Information Circular').
Lithium Corporation Fish Lake Valley Seismic Survey

ELKO, NV / ACCESSWIRE / December 9, 2021 / Lithium Corporation (OTCQB:LTUM) ('LTUM' or 'the Company'), a North American corporation focused on energy metals for the growing energy storage sector and high-tech industries, wishes to update their shareholders with respect to recent events. All preliminary actions have been performed by...
Affluence Corporation's OneMind Technologies Awarded Major Contract for Its Software Solution Contract

OAK BROOK, IL / ACCESSWIRE / December 9, 2021 / Affluence Corporation (OTC PINK:AFFU), a diversified technology company focusing on innovative IoT and 5G enhancing technologies announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary OneMind Technologies has executed a contract for products and services from the Department of Tourism of Quang Ninh Province, Vietnam. The System for the Tourism Operations Center leverages OneMind's intelligent IoT solution to enable the integration of expert systems and sensor data to generate real-time geo-located insights to assist in the decision-making process of tourism management.
Midas Funds 2021 Estimated Year End Distribution

MILLBROOK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 9, 2021 / The Midas Funds announced today their 2021 preliminary estimated year end dividends and capital gain distributions. These preliminary estimates may change between the date of this press release and the ex-dividend date. A precise estimate of the amount of the per share distribution is not possible because the number of shares outstanding on the record date cannot be determined in advance and other factors.
Blackwolf Announces Closing of $2.86 Million Private Placement

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 8, 2021 / Blackwolf Copper and Gold Ltd. ('Blackwolf' or the 'Company') (TSXV:BWCG)(OTC PINK:BWCGF) announces that it has closed its previously announced private placement (the 'Offering'). A total of 4,089,644 units (the 'Units') were sold at price of $0.70 per Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of $2,862,751. This is an increase from the previously announced Private Placement to raise $2.5 Million.
Praetorian Capital Management LLC Comments on Lee Enterprises, Inc. and the Takeover Proposal It Received From Alden Global Capital, LLC

PONTE VEDRA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 8, 2021 / Praetorian Capital Management LLC, the investment adviser to Praetorian Capital Fund LLC, announces the issuance of a letter to the Board of Directors of Lee Enterprises, Inc. (LEE) regarding a recent takeover proposal that LEE received. Praetorian believes the takeover proposal is insufficient, opportunistic, and grossly undervalues LEE's business.
Star8 Corp. Acquires Vibe Holdings, a Digital Media Marketing Company

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 8, 2021 / Star8 Corp. (OTC PINK:STRH), a publicly traded technology and eCommerce holding company, is pleased to announce it has acquired Vibe Holdings DBA Media Hawk (Media Hawk). Media Hawk is a subscription-based, full-service marketing agency that offers its customers a 360-degree view of marketing.
