Suncor Energy seems to be entering the golden age of dividend growth after doubling them back towards their pre-COVID-19 levels. Following operating conditions recovering earlier in 2021, Suncor Energy (SU) laid out their strategy to send their dividends surging higher by 2025, as my previous article discussed. Fast forward only one quarter and they have already expedited this strategy by doubling their dividends, thereby pushing their yield to a moderate 5.64% and seeing them enter the golden age of dividend growth that sees more years of double-digit growth to follow.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 9 DAYS AGO