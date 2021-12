There's no doubt about it. Self-driving cars are the future. But how do they work?. These cars depend on a comprehensive set of sensors to give the onboard computer accurate, real-time information. Just like a GPS allows the software on the onboard computer to determine its precise position in space, so do finer, more accurate sensors give the car a more complete picture of what’s going on around it.

