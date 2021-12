A few years back, Michigan basketball rolled the dice by hiring an unproven Juwan Howard to take over as the head coach of the program after John Beilein departed for the NBA. Entering his third year on the job, Howard — a former star player for the Wolverines — looks like the man to trust to steer the program in the right direction moving forward. On ESPN’s College GameDay on Saturday, Howard explained why he took the job in 2019, rather than pursuing jobs in the NBA.

