The LA Rams gave up a king's ransom to get Matthew Stafford, but are currently on a three-game losing streak. The quarterback has thrown three pick-sixes during that span. Sean McVay says he has total confidence in Stafford, saying quote: 'I think the narrative everyone wants to throw out is six turnovers. All of those have a totally different story and not all of those are his fault.' Marcellus Wiley explains why the Rams should have buyer's remorse on Stafford.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO