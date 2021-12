GLENDALE, ARIZONA – Arizona Coyotes General Manager Bill Armstrong announced today that the Coyotes have assigned forward Jan Jenik to the Tucson Roadrunners. The 21-year-old has played in two games for the Coyotes this season. He began the year with Tucson and has posted 4-3-7, a +1 rating with 12 penalty minutes (PIM) in 10 games. He currently ranks tied for second on the team in goals and tied for third in points. Jenik recorded 6-8-14 with 50 penalty minutes (PIM) in 29 games with the Roadrunners last season.

NHL ・ 14 DAYS AGO