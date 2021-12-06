ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Giroux believes Flyers will play hard for new coach

By Wayne Fish
flyingfishhockey.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHILADELPHIA – Claude Giroux admits the Flyers are a fragile, easily broken team right now and getting a coach with a positive demeanor might be just what the doctor ordered. Mike Yeo, hired as interim coach to replace the fired Alain Vigneault on Monday, brings a somewhat edgy attitude...

flyingfishhockey.com

Comments / 1

Related
NHL

Giroux not thinking about waiving no-move clause with Flyers slumping

Forward who can become free agent after season, has 'got a lot of confidence in this group'. Claude Giroux said he is not thinking about waiving the no-move clause in his contract and is confident the Philadelphia Flyers can turn their season around. The forward is in the final season...
NHL
Atlantic City Press

Time for Flyers to trade Claude Giroux and launch a full rebuild

The Philadelphia Flyers are sinking, and no one is throwing them a life jacket. Not Tampa Bay, which has two wins over the Flyers during their six-game losing streak. Not Carolina, which took advantage of a slew of Flyers giveaways and blitzed the Orange and Black 6-3 on Black Friday.
NHL
FanSided

Alain Vigneault out as Flyers head coach

After dropping their eighth game in a row, the Flyers decided to make some coaching changes. In the midst of his third season with the team, Alain Vigneault is out as head coach. He finishes his head coaching career in Philadelphia with a 74-54-19 record. His first season was filled...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Claude Giroux
Person
Alain Vigneault
Fox News

Flyers fire Vigneault amid skid; Yeo named interim coach

The Philadelphia Flyers fired coach Alain Vigneault on Monday following eight straight losses, two shy of matching a team record of 10 in a row, and with the franchise far from ending a 47-year Stanley Cup drought. The Flyers have been one of NHL’s biggest flops of the season. Their...
NHL
WVNT-TV

After firing coach, Flyers drop 9th straight, 7-5 to Avs

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Erik Johnson had a goal and an assist, and the Colorado Avalanche beat Philadelphia 7-5 on Monday night to hand the Flyers their ninth straight loss just hours after they fired coach Alain Vigneault. Mike Yeo took over as interim coach of the Flyers, but they didn’t...
NHL
Finger Lakes Times

New coach, same result as Flyers lose ninth straight, 7-5 to Avalanche

PHILADELPHIA — More than 15 minutes into the first period with the Avalanche up 3-1, defenseman Cale Makar embarrassed the Flyers’ penalty kill. Makar carried the puck from behind his own net, through the neutral zone, and past defenseman Ivan Provorov and Justin Braun at the blue line to score bar-down on goalie Martin Jones.
NHL
markerzone.com

GIROUX NOT PLANNING ON WAIVING NO-MOVEMENT CLAUSE DESPITE FLYERS STRUGGLES

Heading into the 2021-22 season, much was made about the fact that Philadelphia Flyers longtime captain Claude Giroux is set to become an unrestricted free agent at seasons end. The thought was that it would be a wait and see approach between the two parties, both of whom believed the...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flyers#The Wells Fargo Center
The Hockey News

Do the Flyers Need to Consider Moving Claude Giroux?

After a promising 8-4-2 start, the Philadelphia Flyers are winless in their last seven games, going 0-5-2. With the club sitting near the bottom of the Metropolitan Division, the Philadelphia Inquirer's Sam Carchidi believes general manager Chuck Fletcher could face some tough decisions if they're out of playoff contention in the coming weeks.
NHL
Bucks County Courier Times

Can Yeo be the one to stop the Flyer coaches’ merry-go-round?

      If it all sounds like a broken record, you probably have been around the block with the Flyers long enough to know coaches come and go but the cast members have a tendency to stay the same.       Which could help explain why veteran players such as Sean Couturier, Claude Giroux, James van Riemsdyk are still around the past decade or so while Peter Laviolette, Craig Berube, Dave Hakstol, Scott Gordon and Alain Vigneault aren’t. ...
NHL
flyingfishhockey.com

Flyers show more energy but loss extends winless streak to 9

PHILADELPHIA – The Mike Yeo era didn’t start with a bang but it really wasn’t a dud either. Understandably, there was going to be some confusion on Monday night, given the Flyers just found out in the morning they were playing for a new coach. It had to be a...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
flyingfishhockey.com

Flyers fire Vigneault because a ‘direction change’ needed

PHILADELPHIA – Chuck Fletcher has seen this happen before so he didn’t need a handbook to realize a change had to be made. Just a week after telling anyone who would listen the Flyers wouldn’t be making any changes until some of their key injured players returned, Fletcher did exactly that on Monday, firing head coach Alain Vigneault and naming assistant coach Mike Yeo as his interim replacement.
NHL
NBC Sports

PHT Morning Skate: Reaction to Canucks’ changes; Giroux on Flyers’ slump

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports. • If you missed it, the Canucks canned both GM Jim Benning and head coach Travis Green late Sunday night. Bruce Boudreau will take over and Stan Smyl is now interim GM.
NHL
eopsports.com

Does Claude Giroux Deserve This?

The Philadelphia Flyers (9-12-4) finally getting a much-needed win after a season-high 10 game winless streak are heading for the last round-up. With each passing loss, the season begins to slip further and further out of reach. Even if the Flyers can somehow pull themselves together into anything resembling a hockey team, the possibility that this group is currently constructed winning a Stanley Cup is pretty unlikely. This is not a what do we do next piece this is a what should we do within a lot of people’s eyes an all-time Flyer. Does Claude Giroux deserve this?
HOCKEY
flyingfishhockey.com

Flyers’ offense still cold, winless streak hits 10

NEWARK, N.J. – After giving up seven goals in each of their last two games, the Flyers appeared to be concentrating on better defense during Wednesday night’s game against the Devils. Only one problem: They forgot to mount much in the way of an attack at the other...
NHL
flyingfishhockey.com

Hart, power play excel to end Flyers’ winless streak

The game was played in Las Vegas so perhaps it was only fitting the Flyers were in a gambling mood on Friday night. After playing what coach Mike Yeo described as a “safe” game against New Jersey in a 3-0 loss on Wednesday night, the Flyers pressed the attack much more in this game and came away with a 4-3 win over the Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena, ending a 10-game (0-8-2) winless streak.
NHL
Blueshirt Banter

Claude Giroux Is Ideal Trade Deadline Target for New York Rangers

The New York Rangers are off to an amazing start — 17-5-3, 37 points, and a .740 winning percentage — and are admittedly a bit ahead of schedule on their timeline. Making the playoffs was a goal for this year, but this team is in a position to make some noise in the spring if they make some strategic additions, especially when you consider they have someone in goal like Igor Shesterkin who can steal games. It was suggested a few days ago that the Rangers should consider going after a certain right wing from Chicago, but I have a better idea. Because the team has some obvious holes that they have the means to fix, and there’s an option that would essentially be two for the price of one, the team should seriously consider trading for Claude Giroux if he’s made available.
NHL
The Hockey News

If Flyers Rebuild, Giroux Needs to Go

The Philadelphia Flyers had playoff aspirations this year, but those hopes appear to be in vain. After approximately one-quarter of their regular season, they’re in second-last place in the Metropolitan Division, with an unimpressive 8-9-4 record. While it’s true they’re only five points behind the fourth-place Pittsburgh Penguins, it’s also true that the Flyers are behind the Columbus Blue Jackets and New Jersey Devils, as well as the Pens. Given the low regard many had for the Devils and Blue Jackets coming into the season, the optics of being below them in the standings are not going to endear them to Flyers fans.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy