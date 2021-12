SUNY students have been some of the most outspoken critics of SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras ever since the Board of Trustees announced his hiring last year. They were also among the earliest voices calling for his resignation – now effective Jan. 14 – following recent revelations about his reportedly profane and arguably sexist way of doing business. So young people in particular got their reasons to think that university and state leaders ought to listen to them more moving forward.

