UCHealth is helping to significantly expand the availability of COVID-19 monoclonal antibody therapy in northern Colorado. This outpatient treatment is for people who have recently been diagnosed with COVID-19, have mild symptoms, are at high risk for getting a severe infection, are not yet hospitalized and have symptoms that started in the past 10 days. This includes people 65 years old or older, pregnant women, those who are obese or overweight and people with certain underlying medical conditions like cancer, diabetes, heart conditions, weakened immune systems, mental health conditions, lung, kidney or liver diseases, and more.

COLORADO STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO