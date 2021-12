As they started hinting toward announcements for 2022, the Danish fest Esbjerg Fuzztival made it known that they were shooting for the biggest edition yet. Bringing Truckfighters down from Sweden to headline the first night of the two-day proceedings does nothing at all to hurt that cause. Pulling bands from Norway, Poland, the UK, the US, Chile, Germany, now Sweden and of course Denmark itself, Esbjerg Fuzztival has made itself a genuinely international concern, and with more acts still to be unveiled — six more, including a Saturday headliner — it seems like anything else they want to bring in at this point is gravy to an already rock solid lineup.

MUSIC ・ 8 DAYS AGO