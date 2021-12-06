ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Uber Brings Safety-Inspired Audio Recording to Three U.S. Cities

By Sebastian Blanco
CAR AND DRIVER
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a new Uber pilot program, drivers and riders can both start a recording from within the Uber app if they feel it's warranted for safety reasons, and the other party will not be notified. Uber says neither the person who made the recording nor Uber has access to the encrypted...

www.caranddriver.com

Comments / 0

Related
beckershospitalreview.com

Uber CEO wants to bring on-demand services to healthcare

Uber plans to continue pursuing partnerships with players in healthcare to deliver its on-demand model of services, CEO Khosrowshahi told attendees of the Forbes healthcare summit Dec. 2. The ride-hailing company has been strengthening its connections with healthcare providers and organizations that work with drugstores on prescription delivery, according to...
BUSINESS
Middletown Press

Can Uber’s New, Long-Overdue Safety Features Help Curb Its Disturbing History of Assault?

Last week, Uber announced in a press release that it’d be debuting its audio-recording feature in the US later this month. The feature, which will allow drivers and passengers to record audio during Uber trips, launched in Latin America nearly two years ago, and after a positive response, is now available in 14 countries and will soon be released to three American cities.
TRAFFIC
investing.com

Uber Jumps on Report It May Bring in Investors into Careem

Investing.com – Uber stock (NYSE: UBER ) gained 6% Monday on a Reuters report that the company is in talks with the management of its Middle East unit Careem to bring outside investors into the business. According to the report, Uber will remain a shareholder while giving Careem's management greater...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uber Drivers#Smartphone#Raleigh Durham
audacy.com

Uber to facilitate audio recordings of all trips

One of the nation’s leading ride-share services is introducing a feature they say will increase safety of drivers and riders: the ability to record audio during any Uber ride. According to a press release from Uber, at the beginning of every Uber ride, both drivers and passengers will be...
TRAFFIC
Kansas City Star

Ever feel unsafe in an Uber? Riders in Kansas City can now record their entire trip

Uber will test a new safety feature in Kansas City that allows both drivers and passengers to record interactions during trips. Beginning Tuesday, customers can opt into the audio recording service, which is aimed at preventing safety problems and investigating complaints after they’re made. While the feature has been used in some capacity in Latin America since 2019, Uber is just now trying it in the United States, with pilots in Kansas City, Louisville, Kentucky, and Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina.
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Lyft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Uber
Country
Brazil
The Independent

Uber launches new safety features to protect riders, including technology to detect unusual routes

Uber has announced it has taken new steps to ensure the safety of its riders.The ride-hailing app has launched new technology that will detect if a driver is taking an unusual route, making prolonged stops, or finishing the journey in a different location to the destination.If any of these things are noticed, the technology will alert the rider and driver, checking that they are okay.Drivers and riders will be able to respond to Uber to confirm that they are indeed safe, or they can contact the emergency services directly via Uber’s new “Emergency Button”.Uber’s specialised safety team may then follow...
TRAFFIC
WRAL News

Uber launches new safety feature in Raleigh

Raleigh, N.C. — Uber is launching a new feature to help make riders and drivers feel safer. Raleigh is one of only three cities chosen for the pilot program, along with Kansas City, Missouri, and Louisville, Kentucky. "I think that's amazing," said Raleigh resident Olivia Fox. "I've had so...
RALEIGH, NC
Android Central

Uber app adds audio recording, warns you if your driver goes off-route

Uber will allow passengers or drivers to record encrypted audio of their trip through the app. Audio recording is currently only available in three U.S. cities — Kansas City, Louisville, and Raleigh-Durham — as well as twelve Latin American countries. Uber RideCheck has been expanded to detect early stops or...
TRAFFIC
The Verge

Coinbase will let users earn interest on crypto but not in the US

Coinbase has announced that it’ll let users earn interest on their cryptocurrency by lending it to a decentralized finance app called Compound (via Bloomberg). The program isn’t currently available to US users, though, after plans for a similar feature got the company into trouble with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
MARKETS
CarBuzz.com

Tesla Has Clever Plan To Stop Idiots From Blocking Superchargers

As the spread of electric vehicles continues to gain speed across the globe, the electric charging network needs to keep pace with the growing demand. Tesla, the global leader in electric vehicles, has spent millions to expand its supercharging network and the company currently has more than 25,000 supercharging stations across the planet. The EV manufacturer is looking to democratize its superchargers, and in certain regions, you can charge your Porsche Taycan right next to regular Tesla offerings such as the Model 3 and Model S, but some have been experiencing an unpleasant trend in recent times: internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles are blocking charging stations. This act is known as "ICEing", and it has become such an issue in China that Tesla has banded with its customers to come up with an interesting solution.
CARS
PC Gamer

US government wants to know why the hell Tesla owners can play videogames while driving now

We said in January that we were impressed by the gaming PC built into the 2021 Tesla Model S, which company chief Elon Musk said is powerful enough to play Cyberpunk 2077. It's accessible from any seat in the car via a wireless controller, and it seems like a nice way to spend time while your car's charging. We assumed, though, that it wouldn't be playable from the driver's seat while the car was moving.
POLITICS
kttn.com

Audio: Cyber Monday could be a record-breaker in 2021

Cyber Monday could, and will likely be the biggest one yet. With the ease of clicking the buy button along with the continuing pandemic, it all could combine to form a perfect storm of buying on the internet. In a year that saw more online shopping, Cyber Monday outperformed Black...
AMAZON
DIY Photography

A Free Guide to Mobile Journalism Part 5 – Recording audio with smartphones

First and foremost, story rules and a story focus should always dictate the relevant technology and approach — mojo, or hybrid. Having said this, once the story has been developed (see the previous article about developing stories), there are several key focus areas that can be addressed when shooting mojo stories.
CELL PHONES
AFP

Facebook opens virtual world app to public, inching toward metaverse

Facebook's parent firm opened its Horizon Worlds virtual reality platform on Thursday to the public in North America, in a step toward building its metaverse vision for the future. Horizon Worlds is far from a fully realized metaverse, a future internet where online experiences like chatting to a friend would eventually feel face-to-face thanks to virtual reality (VR) headsets. But headset-wearing users in the United States and Canada can now gather with friends or others, play games and build their own virtual worlds on Horizon as long as they are 18 years old and have the proper equipment. Since last year a testing version of the platform has been available to a limited number of users.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy