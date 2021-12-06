30 Days of Giving 2021, Day 10: Empire State College Showcases Yearlong Giving

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Families gathered at a Manhattan synagogue on Sunday to help feed the hungry. The young and old met for “Family Kindness Day” at West Side Institutional Synagogue. READ MORE: Nonprofit Volunteers Make Sure Brooklyn Residents Impacted By Devastating Fire Have Thanksgiving To Remember Volunteers sliced 1,000 pounds of fresh fruits and vegetables, which will be taken to soup kitchens and given to families struggling as the price of food continues to go up. “Sometimes you want to do charity with your hands. You want to be able to teach your children about charity. So many people are here just feeling the charity, feeling the kindness and touching it, and getting directly involved with feeding the needy, and that’s what’s so beautiful here today,” said Alexander Rapaport, executive director of Masbia Soup Kitchen Network. The food will be distributed at soup kitchens, helping hundreds of families in need.

MANHATTAN, NY ・ 3 HOURS AGO