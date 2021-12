Google took a bold new approach with its flagship Pixel 6 series and it seems to have paid off, earning the company critical praise and commercial success, at least for the relatively small batch of phones it did release. The Pixel 6 series ushered in a new era for Google's sagging smartphone business, helped by this new design. Out went last year's midrange processor, in came the company's years-in-the-making Tensor chip. Out went the generic, tried-and-tested hardware design. In came a statement device with a signature camera bar running across the width of the chassis. CNET's Andrew Hoyle, who reviewed the higher-end Pixel 6 Pro, called it a true iPhone competitor. (Read our full reviews of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. )

