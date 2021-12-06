ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Lessons in perinatal psychology after 19 months of COVID-19

Dr. Lee S. Cohen, Director of the Ammon-Pinizzotto Center for Women's Mental Health at Massachusetts General Hospital, recently shared his insights on practicing perinatal psychiatry during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic with Ob.Gyn News on November 23rd, 2021. or the last 25 years, my colleagues have spent midday on Wednesdays...

thestylus.org

COVID-19’s psychological effects on students

Over a year later and COVID-19 is still impacting student's lives. COVID-19 began as an epidemic in Wuhan, China in 2019. This virus then quickly spread to the rest of the world and grew into a worldwide pandemic. The CDC states on their website, "COVID-19 seems to spread more easily...
MENTAL HEALTH
healththoroughfare.com

The Importance of Psychological Care in the Wake of COVID-19

Mental health and wellbeing have become increasingly important. With the sheer connectedness and speed of today, caring for your mental health is not just a treat but an act of survival. Add in the ongoing campaigns designed to help destigmatize mental health so that more people can feel comfortable with receiving help and the critical importance of mental health and psychological care compounds.
MENTAL HEALTH
Cornell Daily Sun

The Psychology Behind Students’ Public Health Decisions During COVID-19

In the past year and a half, many students have changed their behavior around travel, events and other activities due to the COVID-19 pandemic — with a previous academic year that included COVID-19 testing, indoor masking and Zoom fatigue. The Sun spoke to Prof. Laura Niemi, psychology, about the moral...
ITHACA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Disorder#Anxiety Disorder#Gyn News#Md#Telemedicine Telemedicine
MedPage Today

Psychological Barriers May Lead to COVID Vaccine Refusal

Listen and subscribe on Apple, Stitcher, Spotify, and Google, so you don't miss the next episode. And if you like what you hear, a five-star rating goes a long way in helping us "Track the Vax!" Two years into the COVID-19 pandemic -- and 1 year after vaccines first became...
PHARMACEUTICALS
safetyandhealthmagazine.com

Psychological support may be needed for nurses, staff in COVID-19 units

Glasgow, Scotland — Nurses and other health care workers in COVID-19 units, particularly younger and less-experienced staffers, need "tailored psychological support," according to researchers from Great Britain. The researchers conducted an online survey of 255 respiratory nurses, all but 28 of whom were women. Around 58% of...
MENTAL HEALTH
Kait 8

Parents grieve loss of 3-month-old son to COVID-19

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. (KCRA) – As the first cases of the omicron variant are confirmed in the United States, Tyler Rendon and his wife Angelina are still grieving the death of their 3-month-old son. Tyler Rendon Jr. died from COVID in February. "Protect those babies because they can't get vaccinated,"...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
spring.org.uk

The Common Vitamin That Can Double Weight Loss

50 percent of people are deficient in this vitamin. Having sufficient levels of vitamin D in the body can double weight loss and shed belly fat, research finds. Around half the world's population is deficient in vitamin D. One study has shown a doubling of weight loss from drinking milk,...
WEIGHT LOSS
scitechdaily.com

Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Remains Very Effective 5 Months After 2nd Dose

Kaiser Permanente study shows Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is 87% effective in preventing COVID-19 infection, and more than 95% effective in preventing severe COVID-19. Kaiser Permanente research in Southern California published November 25, 2021, in The Lancet Regional Health – Americas confirmed high Moderna COVID-19 vaccine effectiveness up to 5 months after the second dose. Effectiveness was 87% against COVID-19 infection, 96% against COVID-19 hospitalization, and 98% against COVID-19 death.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

If You Drink This Beverage Often, Get Your Kidneys Checked, New Study Says

Maintaining a healthy diet is as much about watching what you drink as it is what you eat. But while the risks of overindulging in sugary sodas and juices or alcoholic beverages are well known, other less obvious items could also be affecting your health. And according to a new study, you could be doing some serious damage to your kidneys if you drink one popular beverage too often. Read on to see what you might want to keep out of your cup.
DRINKS
Best Life

If You Notice This In Your Mouth, Get Checked for Parkinson's

Because Parkinson's disease (PD) is considered a progressive motor disorder, its symptoms typically start small and become more pronounced over time. While some patients' PD journey begins with a telltale tremor, others may experience subtle non-motor symptoms instead. Experts say that there's one such symptom that you may notice in your mouth which could indicate a PD diagnosis—and though it flies under the radar for many PD patients, it's known to occur in up to 80 percent of cases. Read on to find out which symptom you may notice in your mouth and what to do next if you spot a problem.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
EatThis

This Vitamin May Stop Dementia, Says New Study

According to the World Health Organization, more than 55 million people worldwide suffer from dementia, "a syndrome – usually of a chronic or progressive nature – that leads to deterioration in cognitive function (i.e. the ability to process thought) beyond what might be expected from the usual consequences of biological aging." The most common symptoms of dementia include memory loss, becoming lost in familiar places, changes in learning or thinking and becoming confused while at home, but taking a daily multivitamin might help slow cognitive delay according to a new study. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
Genetic Engineering News

Vaccine Industry Applies Lessons from the COVID-19 Response

The vaccine industry recognized the potential of mRNA vaccines as far back as the 1980s.1 It anticipated that mRNA molecules could be synthesized in large quantities more quickly and cheaply than proteins.2 And it also knew that mRNA vaccines would help patients avoid infection risks of the sort posed by live attenuated viral vaccines. Eventually, experimental mRNA vaccines advanced to preclinical studies. For example, mRNA vaccines were evaluated in animal models of rabies,3 influenza,4 Ebola, and Zika.5 Until recently, however, challenges associated with delivery and stability hindered development.6.
INDUSTRY
Lakeland Gazette

Six foods you shouldn’t mix with medicine

If you've ever taken the wrong medication on an empty stomach, you know the importance of reading the outside of your pill bottle. It's not uncommon for the pharmacy to warn you to take certain drugs with food. But did you know that what you eat can also affect your medication?
HEALTH
Best Life

If You Notice This at Night, Get a Blood Test, Doctors Warn

For many people, finally getting into bed at night can be the first time of day where the wear and tear on your body becomes noticeable. Whether it's sore feet from running around or a nagging shoulder injury, certain sensations can become more apparent once you lie down to rest. But if you ever notice this one new seemingly innocent feeling at night, you should make an appointment to speak with your doctor as soon as possible. Read on to see which nocturnal notification your body might be trying to give you.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Dr. Fauci

COVID has been discussed as a matter of life or death but there is a scary ground in between: Even after a mild case of COVID—one you may not even recognize—you could develop lifelong symptoms that leave you debilitated (and it's happening to adults young and old, children too). It's called Long COVID, aka Post-COVID Syndrome, aka PASC, and it sufferers have been dubbed "long haulers." The symptoms are unique, and so knowing them are keys to knowing how to address a potential case. That's why Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke about them when the pandemic was raging, and now, with the surge, it's worth revisiting. Read on for the symptoms—remembering that even if you have them, that does not make you immune to another infection. And to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH

