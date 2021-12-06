Cincinnati Reds #12 Prospect: Tyler Callihan – 2B

The Cincinnati Reds have signed catcher Aramis Garcia to a minor league contract for the 2022 season that includes an invitation to big league spring training. After losing Tucker Barnhart in a trade with the Detroit Tigers it seems that the Reds are turning over the majority of the starts behind the plate to Tyler Stephenson. But the question of who will be the other catcher on the roster is still a bit of a question mark. On the 40-man roster Cincinnati have Mark Kolozsvary as the other catcher, but the 2021 Olympian only has 59 games above A-ball and he’s hit .233 and .190 in that limited action. Kolozsvary has an outstanding reputation behind the plate and is likely big league ready on the defensive side of things, but his bat could likely use more time to develop.

