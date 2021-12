Millennials are spending the highest percentage of their monthly income on homeownership costs compared to other generations. According to a new report by home equity investment provider Hometap, millennials are finding themselves at the greatest risk of becoming house-rich and cash-poor. As real estate values and housing demands remain high nationwide, millennials are also the least likely to know how much equity they have in their homes or rather, how to calculate it. Hometap surveyed 1,000 homeowners in the U.S. ages 25-75 through AYTM (Ask Your Target Market) in August 2021.

