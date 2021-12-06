Indeed "The Rising"

We’ve heard about supply chain issues for months now and inflation even longer than that. But in the background, quietly driving up costs around the world, is deglobalization. Deglobalization is the contraction of international trade in favor of local production. The Wall Street Journal reports that since 2011, “the share of foreign content in global manufacturing production” has decelerated, albeit, at a slow, but discernible, pace. With the disruption of COVID-19, increased volatility with China, and the extensive supply chain issues, the pre-COVID calls for “Buy American” have grown even louder.
