Indeed "The Rising"

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith its first Super Bowl ad, Indeed looked to bring hope to millions of Americans who lost their jobs during...

Sedona.Biz

The Rise of the Omicron

By Tommy Acosta SedonaNews — Uh Oh.  What’s going on? Mysteriously, the day after Thanksgiving, we are told there is a new Covid mutation, ominously named Omicron, on the loose and on its way through Europe, Israel and beyond. We are told this variant is a vastly more virulent strain than any gone before, and [...] The post The Rise of the Omicron appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
HEALTH
goodfruit.com

AEWR likely to rise again

If federal authorities follow the recent Farm Labor Survey, Adverse Effect Wage Rates will go up in 2022. Last week, the U.S. Department of Agriculture released the 2021 Farm Labor Survey, a series of averages of how much producers pay their workers throughout the country. By process, the U.S. Department of Labor uses those averages to set the following year’s Adverse Effect Wage Rates, or AEWR, an H-2A minimum wage for various regions throughout the country.
AGRICULTURE
@JohnLocke

Deglobalization Rising

We’ve heard about supply chain issues for months now and inflation even longer than that. But in the background, quietly driving up costs around the world, is deglobalization. Deglobalization is the contraction of international trade in favor of local production. The Wall Street Journal reports that since 2011, “the share of foreign content in global manufacturing production” has decelerated, albeit, at a slow, but discernible, pace. With the disruption of COVID-19, increased volatility with China, and the extensive supply chain issues, the pre-COVID calls for “Buy American” have grown even louder.
BUSINESS
kyma.com

The cost of living continues to rise

A new report shows inflation hit a nearly 40 year high. (KYMA,KECY/CBS) - In this CBS consumer report we learn that the cost of living is rising in the U.S. Inflation continues to rise due to the continued disruption in supply chain. Michael George explains.
BUSINESS
Interesting Engineering

The Rise and Rise of Dark Design on the Internet

The vast majority of websites you visit now greet you with a pop-up. This annoying impediment to your seamless web browsing is called the “cookie banner”, and it’s there to secure your consent, as per online privacy laws, for websites to retain information about you between browsing sessions. The cookie...
INTERNET
phoenix.edu

The rise of the portfolio career

When Ricklyn Woods quit her corporate job in April 2020, it wasn’t for money (she was making a six-figure salary) or the commute (under 10 minutes). It was a matter of personal fulfillment. “I wanted to make an impact. I wanted to do work that I enjoyed, and I wanted...
TEMPE, AZ
Rochester Business Journal

Beware of the rise of the 'expert class'

In 1922, “Public Opinion” was authored by American columnist and political philosopher, Walter Lippmann. Complete access to news articles on rbj.net is available to Rochester Business Journal's subscribers who are logged in. Subscribers may login at the login tab below. Others may join our audience with a subscription today.
WALTER LIPPMANN
Benzinga

Why Twitter Shares Are Rising

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) shares are trading higher following a CNBC report indicating the company's CEO, Jack Dorsey, is expected to step down from his role. Twitter is an open distribution platform for and a conversational platform around short-form text, image, and video content. Its users can create different social networks based on their interests, thereby creating an interest graph.
STOCKS
Advertising Age

3 predictions for 2022 in powering the future of advertising

After two unprecedented years, the seismic shifts in connected television (CTV), identity and political ad spend will continue to inform the year to come. Here are three predictions for the future of advertising in 2022. Direct-to-programmatic will spur programmatic CTV technology advancements. In the last 18 months, connected television has...
TV & VIDEOS
Advertising Age

Huggies "Welcome to the World, Baby"

Huggies made its Super Bowl debut in 2021, premiering the first-ever diaper ad to air during the Big Game. The spot, “Welcome to the World, Baby,” opened with pictures of just a few of the “Super Bowl” babies born that day, all of whom were born mere hours before kickoff.
Axios Charlotte

The rise of IOU shopping in Charlotte

Americans’ use of “buy-now-pay-later” options has skyrocketed in recent years — and retailers are capitalizing on the trend. Why it matters: This check-out feature is “one of the biggest new trends in shopping right now,” Axios’ Erica Pandey recently wrote. By the numbers: Americans’ use of “buy now, pay later” options surged 438% between November […] The post The rise of IOU shopping in Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Jenn Leach

Are surprise stimulus checks coming?

Update: $1,800 stimulus checks are slated to be issued next week. You may have read in the media that talks about a fourth stimulus check have been brewing for some time. ‘These are for the Child Tax Credit households that missed out on up to $300/mo payments that started in July 2021. You can read more about the Child Tax Credit here.
JACKSON, MI
Advertising Age

The 10 biggest stories of 2021

This past year was a big one: COVID-19 vaccines arrived and social distancing guidelines took a backseat, only to gain ground again with the advance of new variants like delta and omicron. NFTs and other virtual goods emerged as top-selling items as supply chain woes threatened retailers’ physical products, and Macy’s gave a new home to Toys ‘R’ Us. Looking into next year, marketers are grappling with how to sell goods that are nearing all-time price highs, and how and when to fully return to office life.
Advertising Age

4 sustainability strategies to preserve marketing's emotional environment

When we think about sustainability, it’s usually in terms of environmental issues such as recycling or preserving our natural resources or how corporations can practice sustainability through travel policies or supply chains. But there is another kind of sustainability—emotional sustainability—how individuals avoid the depletion of their mental health and emotional...
HEALTH
Mashed

The Kellogg Worker Strike Just Took A Huge Turn

Approximately 1,400 unionized workers at Kellogg Company have been on strike since October 5, 2021, as reported by Associated Press. The result of a breakdown in over a year's worth of contract negotiations, the organized worker strike impacted many of Kellogg's U.S. plants, which produce Frosted Flakes, Fruit Loops, Pop Tarts, and many other American breakfast staples.
LABOR ISSUES
AFP

American workers leaving their jobs in droves, companies struggle to hire

American workers are quitting their jobs by the millions every month taking advantage of new opportunities created by the pandemic recovery, and creating an unprecedented labor shortage for companies. In October, 4.2 million Americans resigned, after 4.4 million in September and 4.3 million in August, according to data from the Labor Department. Meanwhile, new applications for unemployment benefits last week fell to just 184,000, the lowest level since September 1969, the Labor Department said Thursday. There are 11 million job openings, and the number of vacancies is peaking as demand picks up in bars, hotels, restaurants and other service industries.
ECONOMY

