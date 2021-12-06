ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Amid Internal Antisemitism Scandal, German Public Broadcaster Breaks Ties With Arabic Station Over Inflammatory Israel Reporting By Ben Cohen

Yonkers Tribune.
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFRANKFURT, GERMANY — December 7, 2021 — As it continues to deal with an internal antisemitism scandal, the German public broadcaster Deutsche Welle (DW) has separately ended a cooperation agreement with a Jordanian TV station, citing the presence of antisemitic and virulently anti-Zionist language and images in its social media...

www.yonkerstribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
KEYT

German broadcaster suspends workers amid antisemitism probe

BERLIN (AP) — German public broadcaster Deutsche Welle says it is suspending four employees and one freelancer during an investigation into allegations that they expressed anti-Israel and antisemitic views. Munich daily newspaper Sueddeutsche Zeitung this week quoted social media comments allegedly made by members of DW’s Arabic service that appeared to downplay the Holocaust or perpetuate ant-Jewish stereotypes. DW said in a statement on Friday that it has requested an independent external investigation. The broadcaster is funded by the German government. DW said all employees are required to abide by its values and principles, which include a clear commitment to Israel’s right to exist and a rejection of antisemitism.
SOCIETY
stljewishlight.org

German broadcaster will probe antisemitism allegations against Arabic-language staff

(JTA) — A German government-owned news broadcaster has launched an investigation into a report that four of its employees and one freelancer made social media comments that downplay the Holocaust and promote antisemitism. The five individuals, members of Deutsche Welle’s Arabic service, are being suspended from work until the...
WORLD
The Independent

Clashes rock Arab town in Israel, alleged car-rammer killed

A night of violence ignited when a man was shot and killed in an Arab town in northern Israel ended on Friday with police shooting and killing a man involved in an alleged car-ramming attack that wounded two officers, Israeli officials said.The chaos in the town of Umm al-Fahm comes amid a wave of violent crime in Israel's Arab community that shows no sign of abating, despite far-reaching action announced in recent months by Israeli authorities.Armed clashes among residents erupted after a man was shot and killed earlier on Thursday. Israeli police and firefighters raced to the town as...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antisemitism#Arabic Language#German#Deutsche Welle#Jordanian#Anti Zionist#Dw#Roya Tv#Israelis#Hamas#Islamist#Palestinian
industryglobalnews24.com

Ties between Israel and the United Arab Emirates

On Sunday, the Israeli Prime Minister, Naftali Bennett, will visit the UAE and meet Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan. This will be the highest-level state visit since the relations were formalized between the two countries last year. The trip comes as regional tensions heighten because of world powers...
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

Israel hosts Miss Universe finale despite boycott calls

Women from 80 countries vied for the Miss Universe crown in the Israeli city of Eilat on Sunday, with several contestants defying pressure to boycott in support of the Palestinians.  South Africa's Ministry of Sports, Culture and Arts had urged its contestant to stay away from Eilat, citing "atrocities committed by Israel against Palestinians." 
MIDDLE EAST
Reuters

Pope ends Mediterranean trip defending refugee rights

ATHENS, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Pope Francis heard from young people including children of migrants who have fled war or poverty at a school in Athens on Monday, as he wrapped up a trip to the Mediterranean in which he defended the rights of refugees and condemned those who exploit their plight for political gain.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Berlin, DE
Country
Germany
AFP

One year on, Iranian dissident's execution rattles exiles

One year after dissident Ruhollah Zam was executed in Iran after apparently being lured from France, his hanging strikes fear into Iranian opposition exiles over the reach of the Islamic Republic.  "The kidnapping and subsequent killing of Ruhollah Zam fits a decades-long pattern of intimidation, extrajudicial killings and abductions of dissidents by the Islamic Republic of Iran’s agents," said Roya Boroumand, executive director of the US-based Abdorrahman Boroumand Center.
ADVOCACY
The Independent

Catholic women urge Vatican to sign Europe rights convention

A consortium of Catholic women’s groups is calling on the Holy See to join the Council of Europe and to sign the European Convention on Human Rights, arguing that the Vatican should show consistency by expressing its firm commitment to protecting human rights.In a petition marking the Human Rights Day declared by the United Nations the groups said the Holy See is recognized internationally as a sovereign state and presents itself as a firm promotor of human rights and dignity. Yet they noted the Vatican hasn’t followed up by adhering to the European Convention, regarded as the gold...
RELIGION
CBS News

Amid scandal over breaking its own COVID rules, U.K. government reimposes restrictions to fight Omicron

London — The U.K. has reimposed restrictions to slow the spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus amid a scandal over senior officials breaking their own rules during last year's strict COVID-19 lockdown. The controversy has shaken public confidence in British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government, with critics saying it is undermining public health measures.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

No green light for Nord Stream pipeline if any Ukraine escalation: Germany

The Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia will not be allowed to operate in the event of any new "escalation" in Ukraine, under an agreement between Berlin and Washington, Germany's new Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Sunday. "I drew the chancellor's attention to the risks linked to the opening of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline and sadly the extent to which... these risks for Ukraine could get considerably worse."
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

Three Hamas members shot dead at Palestinian camp in Lebanon

Three members of Hamas died Sunday when shooting erupted at the funeral procession of a member of the Islamist movement in a South Lebanon Palestinian refugee camp, the group said. Hamas official Raafat al-Murra said militants from the rival Fatah movement "shot at the funeral procession" of a Palestinian killed in a blast Friday at the Burj al-Shemali camp, outside the port city of Tyre. Six people were wounded, he said. A camp resident told AFP an armed clash followed the shooting and that elements of both Fatah and Hamas had been deployed.
PUBLIC SAFETY
knoxvilletimes.com

Nord Stream 2 cannot be certified Berlin

Germany's new foreign minister, Annalena Baerbock, has said the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline from Russia can?t be launched yet because it doesn?t meet EU energy requirements and there remain 'safety? concerns. Baerbock, a Green politician who assumed her role in the Foreign Ministry this week, discussed the fate...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy