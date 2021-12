If you were to design the perfect ecosystem for raising cattle, it would look a lot like Nebraska. Forty thousand square miles of pastures and rangeland stretch across the state. Those vast grasslands are ideal for cattle to graze, and in the process renew the earth and prompt new growth. The soil is fed by aquifers and thousands of miles of rivers and streams, allowing it to produce an abundance of corn with which to feed those same cattle.It is for all of those reasons and more that Nebraska became known as the “Beef State”. You’ll be reminded of this...

AGRICULTURE ・ 2 DAYS AGO