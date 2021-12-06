Gabby Barrett, Walker Hayes Among 5 CRS New Faces of Country Music for 2022

That he just backed into this might be hard to believe for anyone who’s heard the song’s infectious callout to Applebee’s, and especially if you’ve seen the ad campaign the restaurant chain put together around the country smash. But he swears landing a commercial tie-in for the song was not even on his mind when he came up with it… and not because he was generally naive about licensing potential. “A lot of publishers had just felt strongly that my vibe belonged in that sync land,” he says, “and I’ve even gone to sync conferences and panels where they try to help you guide you on getting syncs.” No commercial or film placement ever came of those efforts. “Honestly, I quit going to them because I was like, man, nobody goes to Nashville for syncs. How many times do you get a sync person saying, ‘Give me something mainstream-country for this ad?'”

MUSIC ・ 8 DAYS AGO