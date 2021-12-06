ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gabby Barrett, Walker Hayes Among 5 CRS New Faces of Country Music for 2022

By Billy Dukes
 6 days ago
The lineup for the 2022 CRS New Faces of Country Music concert has been settled. Gabby Barrett and Walker Hayes are among the hitmakers set to perform for the music industry crowd on Feb. 25. The two artists are among five chosen from 11 nominees as New Faces of...

AL.com

Fancy like that: Walker Hayes celebrates holidays with abundance of inflatables

Walker Hayes and his family started celebrating the holidays early this year, adorning their home in Nashville with inflatable Christmas decorations. There’s a blow-up Santa, three snowmen, a grinning Grinch, a festive train, a penguin and a cheerful RV with Rudolph hanging out the window. The decorations went up in early November, in the front yard and on the roof.
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Walker Hayes To Release New Album Early Next Year

Walker Hayes has announced that he will be releasing his brand new studio album, that will be entitled "Country Stuff The Album", on January 21st, 2022. The record will feature the chart topping single "Fancy Like", as well as the previous single "U Gurl", and the brand new track, "AA". He said of the album, "I've been waiting so long to put out a project like this.
MUSIC
kxgn.com

Walker Hayes announces his forthcoming album ‘Country Stuff The Album’

Walker Hayes has released his latest single “AA” and also has announced his forthcoming album, Country Stuff The Album. Country Stuff The Album will include “Fancy Like” as well as the previously released “U Gurl,” along with “AA” and 10 other tracks, including Hayes’ collaborations with Carly Pearce, Jake Owen, and Lori McKenna, and a re-imagined version of “Craig” featuring MercyMe.
seattlepi.com

How ‘Fancy Like,’ Walker Hayes’ Ode to Fine Dining at Applebee’s, Became the Accidental Sync of the Year

That he just backed into this might be hard to believe for anyone who’s heard the song’s infectious callout to Applebee’s, and especially if you’ve seen the ad campaign the restaurant chain put together around the country smash. But he swears landing a commercial tie-in for the song was not even on his mind when he came up with it… and not because he was generally naive about licensing potential. “A lot of publishers had just felt strongly that my vibe belonged in that sync land,” he says, “and I’ve even gone to sync conferences and panels where they try to help you guide you on getting syncs.” No commercial or film placement ever came of those efforts. “Honestly, I quit going to them because I was like, man, nobody goes to Nashville for syncs. How many times do you get a sync person saying, ‘Give me something mainstream-country for this ad?'”
MUSIC
106.3 Cowboy Country

Cole Swindell Announces 2022 Down to the Bar Tour

Cole Swindell has announced a headlining tour for early 2022. The Down to the Bar Tour will begin on Feb. 17 in Peoria, Ill., and include dates through early April in New Hampshire. The country hitmaker lists 16 dates on the newly-announced tour, including three in his home state of...
MUSIC
KBOE Radio

THIS DAY IN COUNTRY MUSIC HISTORY

Today in 1959, “The Battle Of New Orleans” won Song of the Year for composer Jimmy Driftwood and Best Country & Western Performance for Johnny Horton during the second annual GRAMMY Awards. Today in 1960, “Are You Lonesome Tonight” by Elvis Presley peaked at #1 on the pop singles chart...
MUSIC
soundslikenashville.com

See Gabby Barrett, Pistol Annies and More on ‘CMA Country Christmas’

A very country holiday tradition continued for another year on Monday night (November 29), as the stars aligned for the 2021 CMA Country Christmas special. Hosted by Gabby Barrett and Carly Pearce, the festive night of cheerful tunes and twinkling lights featured performances from some of Nashville’s biggest names, and we’ve collected a few standouts here.
NASHVILLE, TN
