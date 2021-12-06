Cyber Presence Operations Key to Pentagon’s Gray Zone Conflict with China

The year is 256 BCE. A Carthaginian quinquereme skims the water in the Mediterranean Sea, south of Sicily. Its crew pulls in unison, exerting maximum strength to achieve ramming speed. With a thunderous crash, the ship’s bronze ram pierces its target. The impact reverberates throughout both ships as opposing missile troops exchange fire at close range. The Carthaginian crew reverses course with a command to disentangle itself from its mortally wounded victim. Employing the periplus side-ramming tactic, the Carthaginian ship has made a fatal error by impacting too closely to the bow of the Roman ship. A pulley is released, dropping the Roman corvus, its spike penetrating deeply into the Carthaginian deck and locking the two ships into a fierce struggle.1 The Romans have effectively turned a sea battle into a land battle, advancing in formation across the impromptu bridge to engage the outmatched Carthaginian marines with their short swords to lethal effect and swiftly overcoming their outnumbered foe.

