Cyber Presence Operations Key to Pentagon’s Gray Zone Conflict with China

By John Grady
USNI News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday believes the best way to counter Chinese gray zone cyber operations is to “be in the way” as the Navy is by operating forward in the Indo-Pacific region. “I see the Chinese in the physical [domain], in the maritime,” a global commons,...

Fortune

The highest-ranking woman in Pentagon history is on a mission to take the armed forces electric

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. In 1965, Bob Dylan performed his first electric concert at the Newport Folk Festival and got booed off the stage. In 2021, Kathleen Hicks, the deputy secretary of the Department of Defense and highest-ranking woman in Pentagon history, made her own visit to Newport, R.I. And like the iconic folkie-turned-rocker, her mission was to go electric.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Pentagon to build up US bases in Guam and Australia to meet China challenge

The Pentagon will focus on building up bases in Guam and Australia to better prepare the US military to counter China, a senior defense official said on Monday. The moves have been prompted by the Department of Defense's global posture review, which President Joe Biden ordered Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin to undertake shortly after taking office in February. Austin started the global posture review in March. The review is classified, but a senior defense official provided some details about the review's findings.
MILITARY
Washington Times

Eyeing China, Pentagon to shift resources, seek access from Pacific allies

The Pentagon will invest heavily in military construction across the Pacific while updating existing facilities in Guam and Australia, officials said Monday, offering the first broad glimpses of the U.S. military‘s unfolding effort to redirect equipment and personnel to counter the growing threat posed by China. Speaking to reporters Monday...
MILITARY
104.1 WIKY

Ukraine uses Turkish drones in Donbass conflict zone, Putin tells Erdogan

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Ukraine is using Turkish-made drones in the conflict zone in the Donbass region, sticking to “destructive” behaviour, Russian President Vladimir Putin told his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan on Friday, the Kremlin said. Relations between Russia and Ukraine are in the spotlight as Kyiv says Russia amassed thousands...
MILITARY
USNI News

The Reckoning of Reform: Realigning the U.S. Navy for 21st Century

The year is 256 BCE. A Carthaginian quinquereme skims the water in the Mediterranean Sea, south of Sicily. Its crew pulls in unison, exerting maximum strength to achieve ramming speed. With a thunderous crash, the ship’s bronze ram pierces its target. The impact reverberates throughout both ships as opposing missile troops exchange fire at close range. The Carthaginian crew reverses course with a command to disentangle itself from its mortally wounded victim. Employing the periplus side-ramming tactic, the Carthaginian ship has made a fatal error by impacting too closely to the bow of the Roman ship. A pulley is released, dropping the Roman corvus, its spike penetrating deeply into the Carthaginian deck and locking the two ships into a fierce struggle.1 The Romans have effectively turned a sea battle into a land battle, advancing in formation across the impromptu bridge to engage the outmatched Carthaginian marines with their short swords to lethal effect and swiftly overcoming their outnumbered foe.
MILITARY
Washington Times

Critics pan Pentagon’s strategic posture review, lack of action on China threat

A “whiff.” A “word salad.” “Sticking our heads in the sand.”. The Pentagon‘s much-touted Global Posture Review is racking up some pretty brutal reviews of its own. Critics across the spectrum say the strategic blueprint ordered up by President Biden and outlined by Pentagon officials Monday falls far short of...
MILITARY
Washington Times

Gaming it out: Inside the Pentagon’s preparation for a China clash

A surprise Chinese cyberattack or electromagnetic pulse takes out the U.S. military‘s communications systems, while a massive artillery bombardment targets American ships and fighter jets in the Pacific. Within days or perhaps just hours, the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has crippled the defenses of the U.S. and its regional allies...
MILITARY
Washington Times

Pentagon warns China is preparing for military campaign to take over Taiwan

China’s military is actively preparing for a potential attack against Taiwan and the Pentagon is working closely with the island’s military to deter a direct assault and develop asymmetric weapons to fight off Beijing, senior Biden administration officials told Congress on Wednesday. Ely Ratner, assistant defense secretary for...
FOREIGN POLICY
hngn.com

Pentagon Prepares To Increase Military Power in Guam, Australia To Better Counter China's Potential Aggression After Nearly Yearlong Review

The Pentagon revealed that it is working on fortifying and increasing its military power in various international regions, including Guam and Australia, to better prepare the United States army in fighting back against China's potential aggression. The decision comes after United States President Joe Biden ordered Secretary of Defense Lloyd...
MILITARY
lawfareblog.com

China Wants to Join Southeast Asia’s Nuclear-Free Zone. Why Now?

China is ready to rock with the Treaty of Bangkok. In a rare appearance at the special online summit for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) on Nov. 22, China’s President Xi Jinping announced that China is prepared to sign the protocol of a 1995 agreement that establishes Southeast Asia as a nuclear-weapon-free zone. Under the agreement, known as the Bangkok Treaty, 10 regional states renounce the right to nuclear weapons in any form within the ASEAN zone. If it joins the treaty, China would agree not to use or threaten the use of nuclear weapons within the zone or against its members. It would make China the first nuclear-weapon state to adhere.
CHINA
americanmilitarynews.com

China flies 27 warplanes into Taiwan’s aerial buffer zone; Taiwan scrambles jets

China flew 27 warplanes around Taiwan and entered its air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on Sunday, prompting the island nation to deploy fighter jets, activate its missile defenses and issue radio warnings for China to leave. The Ministry of National Defense for the Republic of China, the formal name of...
MILITARY
theedgemarkets.com

China prepared to open fire on US troops that come to Taiwan’s aid — Global Times

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 10): China's military is prepared to attack US troops who come to Taiwan's aid in the event a war between China and Taiwan breaks out. In a veiled threat to the US, an editorial in the Global Times, an official Chinese Communist Party mouthpiece, said: "It is credible that the [People's Liberation Army] will heavily attack US troops who come to Taiwan's rescue.
POLITICS
USNI News

Report to Congress on Coast Guard Polar Security Cutter

The following is the Dec. 7, 2021, Congressional Research Service report, Coast Guard Polar Security Cutter (Polar Icebreaker) Program: Background and Issues for Congress. The Coast Guard Polar Security Cutter (PSC) program is a program to acquire three new PSCs (i.e., heavy polar icebreakers), to be followed years from now by the acquisition of up to three new Arctic Security Cutters (ASCs) (i.e., medium polar icebreakers). The PSC program has received a total of $1,754.6 million (i.e., about $1.8 billion) in procurement funding through FY2021, including $300 million that was provided through the Navy’s shipbuilding account in FY2017 and FY2018. With the funding the program has received through FY2021, the first two PSCs are now fully funded.
CONGRESS & COURTS

