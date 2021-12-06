ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Jonathan Groff’s Character Revealed in Matrix Resurrections

By Morgan Lewis
vgculturehq.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe last two promos for The Matrix Resurrections have been quite telling, but none more so than the trailer that dropped this morning. Jonathan Groff’s character in The Matrix Resurrections is confirmed at this point to be playing the iconic Agent Smith, after scheduling conflicts prevented him from being a part...





ScreenCrush

‘The Matrix Resurrections’ Trailer: Whoa.

There’s another Matrix Resurrections trailer out and it’s just as vague and mysterious as the first one. But hey: You remember what Morpheus said in the first film. No one can be told what the Matrix is. You have to see it for yourself. Clearly that’s what they want you to do!

CNET

The Matrix Resurrections on HBO Max: How to watch Keanu's comeback

Welcome to the Matrix... again. The Matrix Resurrections steps back inside the iconic sci-fi series, two decades after Keanu Reeves and the Wachowskis blew our minds with an era-defining explosion of action, pioneering effects and brain-melting ideas. Original writer and director Lana Wachowski takes charge of this long-awaited sequel, returning...

epicstream.com

The Matrix Resurrections: Jessica Henwick Hypes up Trinity's Return

It looks like Trinity's return is going to be something special in The Matrix Resurrections!. There are several reasons why fans are looking forward to The Matrix Resurrections. After all, we want to see Keanu Reeves as Neo all over again. However, Jessica Henwick says there's another character to watch out for this December. The new addition to the Matrix cast is hyping up Carrie-Anne Moss's return as Trinity in the upcoming sequel!

First Showing

Second Trailer for Lana Wachowski's 'The Matrix Resurrections' Sequel

"It's so easy to forget how much noise The Matrix pumps into your head." It's almost time… to return to the source. Warner Bros has unveiled a final official trailer for The Matrix Resurrections, which opens later this month. Plagued by strange memories, Neo's life takes an unexpected turn when he finds himself back inside The Matrix. The rumor has been that this bright new Matrix is actually another Matrix within the old Matrix to control Neo and his narrative. But we'll have to watch this in the theater to find out the truth. The returning cast includes Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Jada Pinkett Smith, Lambert Wilson, & Daniel Bernhardt as Agent Johnson. Along with these Resurrections newcomers: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Neil Patrick Harris, Christina Ricci, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Toby Onwumere, Max Riemelt, and Eréndira Ibarra. This looks SO FUCKING GOOD. There's a lot of reveals in this trailer, but none of these seem to give away anything we don't already know. The rest of it is about the experience of watching it all play out - finding out what decision he makes. I. Cannot. Wait.

Polygon

Niobe’s connection to The Matrix Resurrections and the larger Matrix story

The release of a second trailer for The Matrix Resurrections has offered an even deeper — and somehow still vague — glimpse into the rabbit hole of the film’s universe. While the specifics of the actual plot of the third Matrix sequel are tightly under wraps, eagle-eyed viewers can glean a few crucial details that might offer clues as to what happened between the events of 2003’s The Matrix Revolutions and the new movie. In addition to Jonathan Groff’s apparent introduction as a new version of Agent Smith, similar to Yahya Abdul-Matten II’s performance as a “new” version of resistance fighter Morpheus, we also got a look at Jada Pinkett-Smith’s Niobe. The main difference: This is actual Niobe, albeit one who is now visibly older than she was at the end of the last Matrix film.

bloody-disgusting.com

‘The Matrix Resurrections’ Final Trailer Traps All the Characters Inside a Strange Time Loop [Video]

“Maybe this isn’t the story we think it is.”. Lana Wachowski is back behind the camera for The Matrix Resurrections, the fourth film in the series that brings back both Neo (Keanu Reeves) and Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss). The servers are being rebooted this holiday season, and the final trailer celebrates “Matrix Monday” today. Along with the new trailer, tickets for Resurrections are available now!

funcheap.com

Win Tix: The Matrix Resurrections: U.S. Premiere at SF’s Castro Theater

Warner Bros. Pictures invites you to the U.S. Premiere of THE MATRIX RESURRECTIONS at the historic Castro Theater in San Francisco. The Matrix Resurrections was filmed over 21 days in San Francisco in 2020. The star-studded premiere will occur on December 18, 2021, four days before its theatrical release (and on HBO Max) on December 22, 2021.



The Independent

The Matrix Resurrections: Warner Bros Korea confirms return of original trilogy character

The Matrix Resurrections has a lot of surprises in store for fans – but one has now been revealed weeks before it’s released.A theory has been doing the rounds ever since the unveiling of the film’s trailer earlier this year, and it has now been confirmed by Warner Bros Korea.The theory is centred on the character played by Priyanka Chopra, who briefly appears in the trailer reading Alice in Wonderland: Through the Looking Glass by Lewis Carroll.Many believed that her character could be a grown up version of the character Sati, who was featured in The Matrix Revolutions. Sati was...

