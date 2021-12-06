ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Green Bay Packers could get 3 injured Pro Bowl players back at practice this week ahead of Sunday night’s game vs. the Chicago Bears

By Tribune News Service
Mercury News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGreen Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur says there’s a possibility three of his injured Pro Bowl players from last season could return to practice this week. The Packers have been playing without 2020 All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari (knee), cornerback Jaire Alexander (shoulder) and outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith (back). Alexander and...

www.mercurynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
packersnews.com

Green Bay Packers could 'potentially' see David Bakhtiari, Za'Darius Smith and Jaire Alexander on practice field this week

GREEN BAY - Yes, Matt LaFleur is telling you there’s a chance the Green Bay Packers could return a trio of All-Pros at premium positions for the stretch run. Left tackle David Bakhtiari, outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith and cornerback Jaire Alexander could “potentially” start practicing this week after missing months because of injury, LaFleur said Monday. Already 9-3 entering last week’s bye, their potential returns for the stretch run could catapult the Packers from a crowded group of NFC contenders to being the clear Super Bowl favorite.
NFL
Yardbarker

Three Injured Packers Stars ‘Potentially’ Could Practice This Week

Jaire Alexander, Za’Darius Smith and David Bakhtiari “potentially” could return to practice this week, coach Matt LaFleur said. “You know, certainly we hope so,” LaFleur said on Monday, with the team back from its bye week. “Those guys are doing everything in their power, but we’ll see where we’re at on Wednesday and you guys will get updated then.”
NFL
Yardbarker

Which Injured Packers Players Could Return This Week?

The Green Bay Packers are set to return from their bye week this Sunday night as they take on the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field. With a win and a Minnesota loss, the Packers could clinch the NFC North title and a playoff berth even with four games left on their schedule.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
On3.com

Green Bay Packers announce inactive players vs. Los Angeles Rams

The Green Bay Packers will be a little bit shorthanded on Sunday when they take on the Los Angeles Rams. Green Bay will have a couple of key contributors on the inactive list against the Rams. Prior to the matchup, the Packers have announced a final list of inactive players.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Green Bay Packers: 4 bold predictions for Week 12 vs. Rams

The 8-3 Green Bay Packers are set to take on the 7-3 Los Angeles Rams in a Week 12, potential playoff series matchup. The Packers-Rams game is one that will almost certainly be seen later in the season. These are arguably the two best teams in football. It will certainly...
NFL
packerstalk.com

Game Preview: Week 12 Los Angels Rams at Green Bay Packers

A primetime late season matchup at Lambeau Field between the Los Angeles Rams and Green Bay Packers headlines the NFLs week 12 matchups. Both teams are battling for the 1 seed in the NFC Playoffs, where only the top seed gets the bye in the playoffs. The Packers have their bye week next week, so Matt Lafleur and company will want to head into that on a positive note and in control of their own destiny in the road to the top seed in the playoffs. Our game preview gets you ready for this pivotal NFC matchup.
NFL
turfshowtimes.com

LA Rams vs Green Bay Packers: 2nd half game thread

This game could have gotten a lot worse, but the Rams have plenty of life with a 20-17 deficit against the Green Bay Packers at halftime. Action started with LA punting on their first drive, then Andrew Whitworth getting beaten badly on the next drive by Rashan Gary, resulting in a fumble for Matthew Stafford. The Packers took a quick 7-0 lead, then 10-0 after Sean McVay went for it on fourth-and-1 and failed to convert in his own territory.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Rodgers
ABC7 Chicago

Chicago Bears' Justin Fields cleared, will start at QB vs. Green Bay Packers

Justin Fields will return to his starting role at quarterback for the Chicago Bearson Sunday against the Green Bay Packers, coach Matt Nagy announced Wednesday. Fields has missed the Bears' past two games with an injury to his ribs, but Nagy said Wednesday that the rookie has been medically cleared.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pro Bowl#Bears#Rams#American Football#Nfc#The New Orleans Saints
Yardbarker

Week 14 Know the Foe: Packers vs Chicago Bears 2.0

Week 14 Know the Foe: Packers vs Chicago Bears 2.0. The Green Bay Packers sat idle in Week 13 with a much needed late-season bye. The players and coaches got some R&R along with accomplishing some self-scouting. Now heading into Week 14, the Packers are ready to fire the unit up and hit peak performance for a late-season run to the number 1 seed in the NFC.
NFL
Garden City Telegram

First look: Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers odds and lines

The Chicago Bears (4-8) and Green Bay Packers (9-3) renew their longtime rivalry series with a Week 14 battle Sunday evening. The contest at Lambeau Field is slated to kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Bears vs. Packers odds and lines; check back for our NFL picks and predictions.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Chicago Bears
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
fox47.com

Rodgers takes to practice field ahead of Sunday's Packers-Bears matchup

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Aaron Rodgers, who has spent little time on the practice field in the past weeks as he recovers from a toe injury, practiced with his Packers teammates Friday ahead of the team’s game against the Chicago Bears Sunday night. “He was limited and took...
NFL
FanSided

Green Bay Packers get benefit of late-season bye week

Twelve weeks in a row the Green Bay Packers have played. That’s tough. In all honesty, they needed their bye week about two months ago. Losing players to injury has been a common theme throughout the year for the Packers, but they have overcome it to enter their late-season bye with an 9-3 record.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy