Asheville, NC

Advancing Racial Equity in Asheville

 6 days ago

The 30/60/90 Day Plan is now Advancing Racial Equity in Asheville. Implementing equity takes more than 90 days, and the City is committed to environmental, economic, and social justice. With our Equity and Inclusion Office’s help, the City of Asheville will apply an equity lens to the work we do in...

New Center for Racial Equity Announced

President Carmen Twillie Ambar announced the creation of a new Center for Race, Equity, and Inclusion this Wednesday as part of an update to her Presidential Initiative on Racial Equity and Diversity. The center is the first of several coming changes that will likely be announced in spring 2022. Along...
Racial Equity Commission looking for new members

The Racial Equity Commission is robustly seeking qualified applicants and invite you to apply today. We currently meet once a month on the first Tuesday of the month at 4:00pm and request that you also be available to participate in a subcommittee that would meet at a different time. This...
Video: Get information about Asheville’s Community Reparations Commission

The City of Asheville invites you to be part of its Reparations initiative!. Applications are open for the Community Reparations Commission through December 22. Find more information at https://www.ashevillenc.gov/reparations. There is also one more information session coming up on December 15. Find information about it at this link. Come on,...
Boulder is using city’s racial equity plan to guide decisions, but there’s still work to be done

As vaccines became more readily available over the summer, Boulder started hosting mobile vaccine clinics targeting the city’s unhoused residents and communities of color. These clinics led to 97 doses being administered at the city’s Atrium building near Central Park, more than half of which were given to unsheltered community members. An additional 352 doses were administered at Crest View Elementary School and Orchard Grove mobile home park.
Reparations, new hires top Asheville equity and inclusion director's work list

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Brenda Mills is stepping into a permanent role as director of equity and inclusion for the city of Asheville after serving as the interim director. Although the last director quit and right now she has no staff, Mills said she’s excited and passionate about the work ahead. Her goal is to get the office fully staffed by the new year. She said they’ve tweaked the positions.
Asheville City Schools considers relocating Asheville Primary School

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Asheville City Board of Education is considering moving Asheville Primary School to a new location. Board members will begin discussing the topic during a work session Monday night, Dec. 6, before voting next week. “It’s really looking at all kids, all of our students, not...
Apply for the 2022 Iowa City social justice and racial equity grant

The city of Iowa City is now accepting applications for a grant program designed to advance social justice and racial equity in the community. This grant opportunity is available to Iowa City-based organizations, both non and for profit, with the purpose of encouraging, empowering and engaging social justice and racial equity initiatives through programs, activities or services that help eliminate inequities in the Iowa City community.
The Need for Mandated Racial Equity Training in Schools

What happens when those tasked with teaching also need to be taught? Our education system has always had to adapt, whether in regards to who was allowed in the doors or how we kept them safe. And we can always find ways to improve the quality of education students are receiving — especially regarding race and equity.
Northwestern continues Racial Equity and Community Partnership grants

For a second year, Northwestern will offer Racial Equity and Community Partnership grants to support strategic, meaningful partnerships with community-based organizations. The University will commit more than $500,000 toward this effort, with additional support from an anonymous donor. The grants program is administered by the University’s Office of Neighborhood and...
UWPD launches dashboard with focus on racial equity, transparency

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The UW-Madison Police Department launched a new data dashboard in an effort to promote transparency and show its commitment to racial equity in policing. The UWPD Equity dashboard went up Wednesday after more than a year of community meetings and feedback collections. UWPD Chief Kristen Roman...
Nonprofit rounds up Georgia, other Southern lawmakers to close racial equity gap

For generations, communities of color in the South have faced systemic barriers when it comes to employment, healthcare, housing and several other important aspects of life. The E Pluribus Unum Foundation means, out of many, one. The founders of the New Orleans, Louisiana-based nonprofit are focused on bringing together state and local lawmakers from 13 southern states — including Georgia — to try and close this racial equity gap.
North Asheville Park Improvements

Griffing Rose Garden Park/E.W. Grove Park/Sunset Park. The City of Asheville and the Grove Park Sunset Mountain Neighborhood Association have been working together to make improvements at three parks located in north Asheville. Work has been completed in E.W. Grove Park and Sunset Park. Construction documents are being created for Griffing Rose Garden Park.
Faculty Council Committee Corner: Racial and Ethnic Equity

CREE developing and promoting diversity, equity and inclusion at CU. The CU Committee for Racial and Ethnic Equity (CREE) considers the needs and priorities of Faculty of Color and Students of Color in collaboration with student governance bodies i.e. Intercampus Student Forum (ICSF). The scope of this committee includes racially and ethnically minoritized faculty, including international faculty of color and indigenous faculty.
An Opportunity for Will: Announcing PNY’s Racial Equity Working Group

An Opportunity for Will: Announcing PNY’s Racial Equity Working Group. The last 20 months have unearthed deeply rooted racial inequities in unprecedented ways. We are surviving two crises: a COVID-19 pandemic that disproportionately impacts communities of color; and racism, which is endemic in itself, embedded in every system and at every intersection, and persistently hindering Black liberation—required for collective liberation. But we can do more than survive. As Arundhati Roy writes in The Pandemic is a Portal, “Historically, pandemics have forced humans to break with the past and imagine their world anew. This one is no different. It is a portal, a gateway between one world and the next. We can choose to walk through it, dragging the carcasses of our prejudice and hatred, our avarice, our data banks, and dead ideas, our dead rivers and smoky skies behind us. Or we can walk through lightly, with little luggage, ready to imagine another world. And ready to fight for it.”
Orange County Has a New, Collaborative Racial Equity Plan But Some Residents Worry It's More of the Same

Carrboro resident Betty Curry began paying attention to local racial equity issues when she saw the way her grandsons were treated in Chapel Hill–Carrboro City Schools. Curry, a mother of three and grandmother of nine, says Black students are given far more suspensions and are scrutinized more by school resource officers. Seeing this through the lens of her grandchildren, and learning how it directly contributes to the school-to-prison pipeline narrative, made Curry determined to work toward change.
Vance Monument Task Force

March 24, 2021 – The Vance Monument site on Pack Square could be redeveloped following a community visioning process approved by Asheville City Council March 23. The Council approved removal of the monument as a first step. February 5, 2021 : The last meeting of the Vance Monument Task Force...
A message to our community: Regarding the I-240 homeless camp

There has been much discussion over the past few weeks about the tent encampment that has grown near the NCDOT property located on Haywood Street near I-240. As the camp has grown, so have the concerns over public safety and public health. We have received numerous complaints of open drug...
Corridor Studies

After reviewing the Preliminary Recommendations above:. Biltmore Avenue, McDowell Street, Asheland Avenue, and Southside Avenue form the primary north-south transportation routes between downtown Asheville (the Central Business District and the South Slope) and Biltmore Village. The study is looking at possible changes to these streets to better serve all modes of transportation, including motorists, bicyclists, pedestrians, and transit riders. It is expected to conclude in the summer of 2021.
