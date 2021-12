Today's the day: At 8:15 pm, King County Elections will release the first round of results in the election to retain or recall Seattle City Councilmember Kshama Sawant. As ever, the Stranger Election Control Board will cover the ballot drop right here on Slog, as well as any election night parties we can find. Members of the Sawant camp who aren't in the streets gathering last-minute votes plan to collect themselves at Chop Suey on Capitol Hill at 6:45 pm to warm up and watch the return. Recall campaign manager Henry Bridger II continues to ignore emails from The Stranger, so we don't know where they plan to party if they indeed plan to. If you do know the location, then shoot me an email so we can cover it.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 4 DAYS AGO