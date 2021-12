In the summer of 1970, Doug Rawlings returned to the U.S. from the central highlands of Vietnam, changed by the 13½ months he’d spent attached to an artillery unit there, but not in the ways he’d privately hoped for when he was drafted. He didn’t feel like a Hemingway-esque hero who’d proven his mettle; mostly, he felt angry. He dabbled in anti-war activism, largely around Boston, then got a teaching degree, hoping to redirect his fervor into connecting with kids. He moved to Maine when he and his wife, Judy, started a family, eventually settling on a farmstead in Chesterville. In 1985, Rawlings was one of several cofounders of Veterans for Peace, which today claims thousands of members in 130 chapters worldwide.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 7 DAYS AGO