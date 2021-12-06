ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Machine Gun Kelly and Jimmy Rock Out During Commercial Break | The Tonight Show

Finger Lakes Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMachine Gun Kelly and Jimmy rock out to his original song “Snowball” and talk about the time the Roots played “Wiggle Wobble” for Bruce Springsteen and Little Steven. The Tonight Show Starring...

SFGate

Watch Machine Gun Kelly Show Off His Auto-Tune Skills on ‘Fallon’

Machine Gun Kelly stopped by The Tonight Show to showcase his Auto-Tune abilities alongside host Jimmy Fallon. Fallon challenged the rapper to a game called Auto-Tune Up, where the pair livened up a series of boring things with the help of the vocal distortion program. In the clip, Machine Gun...
Glamour

Machine Gun Kelly Stabbed Himself Trying to Impress Megan Fox

Machine Gun Kelly is willing to bleed for love. The rapper (whose given name is Colson Baker) recently appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon wearing a shirt emblazoned with girlfriend Megan Fox's face. Baker and Fox met while filming a movie in early 2020 and have been hot and heavy since May of that same year. In October 2021, Baker told GQ Style that the pair “go to hell” for each other. “It’s ecstasy and agony for sure,” he said at the time. Well, now we have an example of what he meant.
UPI News

Machine Gun Kelly plays Auto-Tune Up on 'Tonight Show'

Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Machine Gun Kelly played a game of Auto-Tune Up on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon. The 31-year-old rapper and actor, born Colson Baker, appeared on Wednesday's episode of the NBC late-night show. During Auto-Tune Up, Kelly and host Jimmy Fallon took turns using auto-tune to...
Bruce Springsteen
Machine Gun Kelly
Jimmy Fallon
Ok Magazine

Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox Show Up To The Rocker's Unisex Nail Polish Launch Party Chained Together

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox stuck together while celebrating the launch of the rocker's new nail polish line. In photos via The Daily Mail, the couple — who have been together since Spring of 2020 — showed up to the Saturday, December 4, party for the "My Best Friend's Ex" singer's unisex nail polish line UN/DN LAQR, in West Hollywood chained together at the nail.
Finger Lakes Times

Jimmy Debuts "It Was A…(Masked Christmas)" ft. Ariana Grande and Megan Thee Stallion! | Tonight Show

Jimmy shares the story behind his new song "It Was A…(Masked Christmas)" featuring Ariana Grande and Megan Thee Stallion before debuting its music video!. Listen & download here: https://jimmyfallon.lnk.to/itwasamaskedxmas. ►Subscribe to Jimmy Fallon: https://jimmyfallon.lnk.to/subscribe. ►Follow Jimmy Fallon:. ►Follow Ariana Grande:. ►Follow Megan Thee Stallion:. Official "It Was A…(Masked Christmas)" Lyrics:
thewoodyshow.com

Machine Gun Kelly And Megan Fox Are Inseparable With Daring Chain Manicure

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox took cuffing season to new levels at the rapper's nail polish launch party Saturday night (December 4). MGK announced just days ago he would be entering the beauty industry with his own nail polish line, UN/DN LAQR and he showed off his product with a twist on the old saying, "chained at the hip."
toofab.com

Why Machine Gun Kelly Is Transitioning to His Birth Name, Colson Baker

He also revealed that he once stabbed himself by accident in an effort to impress Megan Fox. Machine Gun Kelly is changing his name. During an appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon", the "Bloody Valentine" singer revealed that he is now going by his birth name Colson Baker in an effort to market himself to a broader audience.
HollywoodLife

Pete Davidson Rocks BFF Machine Gun Kelly’s Pink Sweatpants & Matching Top In NYC — Photo

Pete Davidson flashed a peace sign as he arrived ahead of his Jimmy Fallon appearance, which he’s set to make with Miley Cyrus. Pete Davidson, 28, is a ride or die homie. The Saturday Night Live actor sported a pair of close friend Machine Gun Kelly‘s sweatpants and a matching hoodie on Thursday, Dec. 9. Pete added a leather bomber jacket over top along with a pair of white trainer sneakers, finishing his look with a Freak Brothers baseball cap that read “Freak’n Easy.”
Allure

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox Chained Themselves Together by Their Nails

According to Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox, staying attached at the hip is not nearly as stylish as being attached by the nail. The newly named nail polish brand founder and Fox showed their affection for one another by literally connecting their pinky nails with a long, gray chain on December 4. This unconventional display of affection was in celebration of the launch of Kelly's new nail polish brand, UN/DN LAQR.
WKRG

Machine Gun Kelly Gets Personal On The Drew Barrymore Show Today On The Gulf Coast CW

Today on the Drew Barrymore Show, which airs at 2pm on The Gulf Coast CW, Rapper and Musician Machine Gun Kelly joins Drew in studio to talk about his fame, stardom and even his personal life. “MGK”, which he’s affectionately called, spoke on where someone of his caliber goes to get support; “Well my girl is really centered and kind of was the one who encouraged me to face my past and stuff and pick out what it is that I am running from and why I put on those smiles that I don’t want to wear and stuff like that“. His girlfriend is famous actress Megan Fox, whom he met while filming a movie. MGK goes on to add about his new love “I went in there and she said, ‘How do you feel?’ And I said, ‘I’m lost.’ And she said, ‘Let’s find you.’ And I was like, killed me, she was cupid.“
purecountry1067.com

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Announce Big News

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are getting fans into the holiday spirit with their new holiday-themed radio show on Apple Music called “From Apple Music with Love.”. The newlyweds will play their favorite Christmas music, including music from their own Christmas albums, and share their cherished holiday stories. Upon the...
Midland Reporter-Telegram

Lil Jon Christmas display lights up Houston

Since 2012, Frankie To-Ong from Houston has been bringing the holiday spirit to his neighborhood with his Christmas light displays. He went viral in 2017 for his show that synchronized Texas hip-hop hits to his lights, and even rapper Paul Wall praised To-Ong's creativity. And, he's done it again. For...
Life and Style Weekly

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian Celebrate His Birthday in Mexico With Their Kids: Photos!

A family affair! Kourtney Kardashian and fiancé Travis Barker celebrated the Blink-182 drummer‘s birthday in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, with their children. Based on social media, the Poosh.com founder, 42, brought her kids Reign and Penelope Disick, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick. It’s unclear whether or not her oldest son, Mason, went on the trip.
iheart.com

Music: Machine Gun Kelly, Marilyn Manson, Dave & Violet Grohl, and More!

Machine Gun Kelly Launches Gender-Neutral Nail Polish Brand. Machine Gun Kelly is expanding his brand from music to beauty. He’s announced the launch of UN/DN LAQR [[undone lacquer]], a line of gender-neutral nail polish. There are 10 color shades with names like “Depressionist” (black), “Twenty Five To Life” (Orange), and...
x1065.com

Glass Animals, Machine Gun Kelly & Imagine Dragons lead year-end '﻿Billboard'﻿ Rock Artists char

Glass Animals, Machine Gun Kelly and Imagine Dragons were the top three rock artists of 2021, according to Billboard. The publication has unveiled its annual year-end charts, which determine the biggest acts in a variety of different genres using combination of factors including airplay, sales and streaming data for songs and albums, as well as touring revenue and social media activity.
thecomicscomic.com

Dusty Slay on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Editor and publisher since 2007, when he was named New York's Funniest Reporter. Former newspaper reporter at the New York Daily News, Boston Herald and smaller dailies and community papers across America. Loves comedy so much he founded this site.
