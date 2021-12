Old Town swore in two new councilors and promoted the City Council’s vice president to president on Monday, marking the end of an unusual election cycle for the city. The swearing-in of the council’s two newcomers came after voters encountered a blank ballot because no one filed paperwork in time to be an official candidate for the two vacancies. The two seats were held by Kyle Smart, the council president, and Councilor Shirley Brissette, but both decided against seeking reelection.

OLD TOWN, ME ・ 5 DAYS AGO