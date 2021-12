We have the latest on the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 map following the literal island flip at the end of Chapter 2. Fortnite fans will have an entirely new landscape to traverse in Chapter 3. As many already know, Fortnite Island saw a major transformation at the end of Chapter 2. The landmass completely flipped over to reveal a second side with new biomes, locations, characters, weapons, and more. Players may find themselves thrown for a loop once again with the unfamiliar terrain. Fortunately, we're here to help.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO