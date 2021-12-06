ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Report says Russian hackers haven't eased spying efforts

By ERIC TUCKER, FRANK BAJAK Associated Press
Kenosha News.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — The elite Russian state hackers behind last year's massive SolarWinds cyberespionage campaign hardly eased up this year, managing plenty of infiltrations of U.S. and allied government agencies and foreign policy think tanks with consummate craft and stealth, a leading cybersecurity firm reported. Microsoft said a Virginia...

www.kenoshanews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hacker News

Google Disrupts Blockchain-based Glupteba Botnet; Sues Russian Hackers

Google on Tuesday said it took steps to disrupt the operations of a sophisticated "multi-component" botnet called Glupteba that approximately infected more than one million Windows computers across the globe and stored its command-and-control server addresses on Bitcoin's blockchain as a resilience mechanism. As part of the efforts, Google's Threat...
INTERNET
americanmilitarynews.com

China threatens Biden admin: ‘US will pay, wait and see’

China threatened the United States on Tuesday over the Biden administration’s diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Olympics in Beijing, warning that the US will “pay” for its action. On Monday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki announced the administration “will not send any diplomatic or official representation to the Beijing...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
Washington State
Washington Examiner

Why would we go to war over Taiwan or Ukraine?

As Russian troops mass on Ukraine's borders and Chinese warplanes harass Taiwan, the Biden administration reiterates "rock solid" support for Ukraine and a possible U.S. willingness to "defend" Taiwan in the event of a Chinese attack. What is painfully absent from this conversation is the most critical question: Why should...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Saudi activist sues 3 former U.S. officials over hacking

Loujain al-Hathloul a prominent Saudi political activist who pushed to end a ban on women driving in her country, is suing three former U.S. intelligence and military officials she says helped hack her cellphone so a foreign government could spy on her before she was imprisoned and tortured.The nonprofit Electronic Frontier Foundation announced Thursday that it had filed a lawsuit in U.S. federal court on al-Hathloul's behalf against former U.S. officials Marc Baier, Ryan Adams and Daniel Gericke, as well as a cybersecurity company called DarkMatter that has contracted with the United Arab Emirates. In the lawsuit, al-Hathloul...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Washington Times

Pentagon warns China is preparing for military campaign to take over Taiwan

China’s military is actively preparing for a potential attack against Taiwan and the Pentagon is working closely with the island’s military to deter a direct assault and develop asymmetric weapons to fight off Beijing, senior Biden administration officials told Congress on Wednesday. Ely Ratner, assistant defense secretary for...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cyber Spying#Hackers#Microsoft Sharepoint#Microsoft Access#Lawsuits#Russian#Ap#Solarwinds#Chinese#Nickel#Kremlin#Mandiant
The Independent

G7 foreign ministers meet with Russia, China, Iran on agenda

Foreign ministers from the Group of Seven industrialized nations are gathering for a weekend in Liverpool, with the British hosts seeking elusive unity to ease growing tensions with Russia China and Iran U.K. Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is due to greet U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and other G-7 counterparts Friday evening ahead of two days of talks in the northwest England port city famed for its youthful energy, its soccer teams and The Beatles.Concerns about Russia’s troop build-up near Ukraine, China’s muscle-flexing in the Indo-Pacific and lagging efforts to vaccinate the world against the coronavirus are...
WORLD
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Kremlin says Biden, Putin to have call Tuesday as tensions escalate over Russian buildup on border with Ukraine

MOSCOW (AP) — Kremlin says Biden, Putin to have call Tuesday as tensions escalate over Russian buildup on border with Ukraine. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission. Locations — Watch Now: Related Video. Watch now: Dr....
POLITICS
The Independent

Britain wants suspected Russian spy extradited from Germany

German authorities said Friday they have received a request from Britain to approve the extradition of a suspected Russian spy who worked at the U.K.'s Embassy in Berlin Brandenburg state prosecutor Marc Boehme confirmed a report by weekly Der Spiegel that Britain has asked for the extradition of David S., a British citizen, who was arrested at his home southwest of Berlin in August.Federal prosecutors accuse S., whose full name wasn't released for privacy reasons, of having spied for the Russian intelligence service at least since November 2020.Before his arrest the suspect worked as a local hire at the British Embassy in the German capital and allegedly passed on documents he received at work to the Russians. Boehme, the state prosecutor, was unable to say how long it might take to consider the extradition request. Read More Austria: Party backs interior chief Nehammer for chancellorStudy: New German govt's plans fall short of climate goalGermany: 1 in 100 infected with virus, health minister says
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
China
Country
Russia
Wrcbtv.com

James Brown said the CIA spied on him. The CIA won't say

James Brown did a lot of living in his 73 years. He threw knuckleballs from the pitcher's mound and hard left jabs in the boxing ring. He survived beatings from an uncle and a near-electrocution by sadistic White men in the Jim Crow South. He was the Godfather of Soul, the Hardest Working Man in Show Business, a drug user and a domestic abuser whose death in 2006 remains mysterious today. And, according to Brown himself, he was spied on by the Central Intelligence Agency.
MILITARY
Kenosha News.com

US orders arms embargo on Cambodia, cites Chinese influence

BANGKOK (AP) — The U.S. has ordered an arms embargo on Cambodia, citing deepening Chinese military influence, corruption and human rights abuses by the government and armed forces in the Southeast Asian country. The added restrictions on defense-related goods and services, issued by the State and Commerce departments, are...
FOREIGN POLICY
theedgemarkets.com

No official report on threats from external hackers, says Hishammuddin

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 10): The Malaysian Armed Forces have not received any official report regarding threats of external hackers trying to hack into the Defence Ministry system. Senior Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein said the claim came from a private cybersecurity firm based in the United States. "We...
WORLD
Vanity Fair

Republicans: Let People Die of COVID or So Help Us We’ll Shut Down the Government

It’s hard to say what’s more idiotic: The possibility the GOP could shut down the federal government, or the reason they’re threatening to do so. Lawmakers are facing a Friday deadline to fund the government, with Democrats and Republicans currently at loggerheads over how long to kick the can down the road. Democrats want to pass a continuing resolution, or short-term spending bill, that would push off a debate over funding until next year. But a group of Senate Republicans, with support from their House colleagues, are preparing to complicate things further. According to Politico, a cadre of conservatives are threatening to shut down the government to keep Joe Biden’s COVID vaccination requirements on businesses from taking effect.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy