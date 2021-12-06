Experience Art First-Hand in 'Frida: Immersive Dream'

Miami, FL – November 29, 2021 – TOGETHER is a week-long, experimental happening, multi-format platform and cultural incubator, curated by Direlia Lazo, that encourages equitable modes of making and thinking beyond the traditional art market. TOGETHER’s diverse and inquisitive program includes an exhibition, a screening series, performance pieces, site-specific installations, their very own cryptocurrency, NFTs by a selection of artists, and musical concerts. TOGETHER’s inaugural edition will take place at the 7 Seas Motel, November 29th – December 5th. The property, one of the oldest in the historic corridor of Biscayne Boulevard, has been home to several Hollywood sets including Donnie Brasco, Dexter and No Pain No Gain. It will undergo a reinvention in 2022 under the stewardship of Sagar Desai and Activate Hospitality.
Comments / 0