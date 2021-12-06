ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Experience Art First-Hand in 'Frida: Immersive Dream'

countylinemagazine.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe creator of the "Immersive Van Gogh" exhibit in 2021 brings "Frida Immersive Dream" to Lighthouse ArtSpace Dallas, February 3 to April 17, 2022. The exhibit honors the work of internationally-renowned artist Frida Kahlo of Mexico who is known for her reflective and thought-provoking self-portraits. Born in 1907 Kahlo...

www.countylinemagazine.com

Sterling Journal-Advocate

An immersive Frida Kahlo exhibit is coming to Denver

A new exhibit featuring the work of Mexican artist Frida Kahlo is coming to Denver in 2022 and, in the spirit of recent art trends, it will be an “immersive” experience that engulfs visitors in animated projections that highlight the painter and many iconic pieces and portraits from her storied career.
DENVER, CO
West Jordan Journal

Immerse yourself in art at new Leonardo exhibit

A family takes in the art displayed during the Immersive Art Series, now running at the Leonardo. (Justin Adams/City Journals) There’s a new way to experience classic works of art at the new IDEA space at the Leonardo museum in downtown Salt Lake City. The acronym stands for “Immersive Digital...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
worldredeye.com

Together: A New Hybrid Art Experience

Miami, FL – November 29, 2021 – TOGETHER is a week-long, experimental happening, multi-format platform and cultural incubator, curated by Direlia Lazo, that encourages equitable modes of making and thinking beyond the traditional art market. TOGETHER’s diverse and inquisitive program includes an exhibition, a screening series, performance pieces, site-specific installations, their very own cryptocurrency, NFTs by a selection of artists, and musical concerts. TOGETHER’s inaugural edition will take place at the 7 Seas Motel, November 29th – December 5th. The property, one of the oldest in the historic corridor of Biscayne Boulevard, has been home to several Hollywood sets including Donnie Brasco, Dexter and No Pain No Gain. It will undergo a reinvention in 2022 under the stewardship of Sagar Desai and Activate Hospitality.
MIAMI, FL
sbmd.org

Frida Kahlo will follow Vincent van Gogh on the Spring Branch “experience” trail

The folks at Artnet News recently wrote there “has never been a phenomenon like the immersive van Gogh craze currently sweeping America.”. On the heels of their Immersive Van Gogh temporary attraction, (now in 15 cities, including in the Spring Branch part of Houston), Lighthouse Immersive and Impact Museums have set their sights on the art and life of Kahlo, the late, beloved 20th Century Mexican artist best known for compelling self-portraits and radiant paintings inspired by her life in her native country.
HOUSTON, TX
martechseries.com

Ezel.life Metaverse With Frida Kahlo’s Family to Preview During Miami Art Week

Ezel.life, a leading digital asset company focused on maximizing the value of original artwork, is pleased to announce its exclusive partnership with Frida Kahlo’s family to showcase her untold stories in the metaverse. A preview of the project will be held at the Sagamore Hotel during the Art Basel and Miami Week activities. The event will include an exhibition of Frida’s family first step into the digital world, with exclusive videos from her family, a preview inside the metaverse of the red house (Frida’s family home), and a non-fungible token (NFT) that forms the foundation of the project. It will also include a panel discussion on equality, diversity, and inclusion, which Ezel and the art community heralds Frida as the ultimate identity and champion of.
VISUAL ART
miamiartzine.com

'Pictures At An Exhibition' Is Immersive Evening of Art and Music

As part of Miami Art Week 2021, the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County, the Frost School of Music at the University of Miami and the Lowe Art Museum are co-presenting "Pictures at an Exhibition," featuring the Frost Symphony Orchestra conducted by Gerard Schwarz. Billed as...
MIAMI, FL
tripsavvy.com

See Monet’s Work Like Never Before in This New Immersive Art Experience in Miami

Move over, Van Gogh: A new immersive, multimedia art experience celebrating Claude Monet, which first debuted in Toronto in September, is coming to the U.S. Opening in Miami on Jan. 7, 2022, "Beyond Monet" showcases 400-plus pieces of the Impressionist's work—including his iconic "Nymphéas" (Water Lilies) series—using a combination of projected images, music, light, and sound effects. The 50,000-square-foot exhibit will be held at the Ice Palace Studios, a former 1920s ice plant that's capable of accommodating 8,000 people; when it launches, it will be one of the largest immersive experiences in the country.
VISUAL ART
Time Out Global

Beyond Monet: The Immersive Experience

Take a walk on the wild side of Claude Monet. Beyond Monet: The Immersive Experience is a multisensory art experience at Ice Palace Studios that is brought to life with cutting-edge projection technology, music and sound effects. The beloved impressionist artist’s most famous artworks, like Water Lilies, break free from their frames to surround and encapsulate the viewer.
VISUAL ART
themacweekly.com

The Immersive Van Gogh Yoga Experience

In Minneapolis’s Lighthouse Immersive building lies the opportunity to take a yoga class, complimented by Vincent Van Gogh’s works projected onto the walls and reflected off of mirrors in the room, animated by music. Massimiliano Siccardi designed the Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit, and Luca Longobardi composed the soundtrack, which premiered in Paris 2008. It is a sight to behold, and quite the pairing: yoga and lots of Van Gogh.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
orlandoweekly.com

Your words: Readers get crabby about the Immersive Van Gogh Orlando experience

¶ Baby don't Gogh: Attendees grumble about 'Immersive Van Gogh' experience. From the beginning, there's been a whiff of the scammy about the Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit Orlando that promised to come to Orlando for months. From the hard-to-parse differences between competing exhibits with similar names to the lack of an announced venue (just vague promises of a special historic building in downtown) to the unceremonious rescheduling of the opening after weeks' worth of tickets had already been sold, something seemed off about Van Gogh's visit to the City Beautiful.
ORLANDO, FL
WTVCFOX

Immersive Van Gogh digital art exhibit postponed in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — An immersive Van Gogh digital art exhibit set for later this year in Nashville has been postponed. Organizers said in an email that construction of the Nashville exhibit is taking longer than expected. Because of this, the popular show won't open in Music City until Feb. 17, 2022.
NASHVILLE, TN
worldredeye.com

Gen Art x Mondrian South Beach present “Unbreakable” An Immersive Art & Fashion Experience

Miami, FL – December 2, 2021 – Gen Art partnered with Mondrian/ Baia Beach Club for their 25th anniversary in celebration of their art meets fashion brand, equalshuman, with a live performance by electronic pop group, We Want More, popart curated by Ethos Contemporary Art, featuring Luciana, MRSN, Amber Goldhammer, Jess Licata, and Gen Art’s NFT Launch with Victor San Anders and special guest Derek Warburton.
MIAMI, FL
womanaroundtown.com

The Alice: An Immersive Cocktail Experience

This event, up and running in half a dozen cities, has found its way to the basement of Pekarna Restaurant (terrific- review to come) in Manhattan on 89th and Amsterdam. Though genial, it’s not quite as billed and looks much more low budget than expected. Beautiful photography enhances publicity photos...
MANHATTAN, NY
Interior Design

HLD Art & Design Creates Immersive Space at One Courtyard Experience Center in Shenzhen

Its purpose is to function as a property sales center. But at the One Courtyard Experience Center in Shenzhen, HLD Art & Design took advantage of the building’s open interior space to do much more. The design team populated the center with original works from a number of artists, creating an immersive journey that seeks to examine the intersection between people, technology, and nature. In the central leisure area, for example, is an installation called “Nature Technology and Nature / Mimicry Organism Series,” featuring silver umbrella-shaped metal pieces on a grid-pattern backdrop wall. Guests can sit on wavy blue sofas in wash of sounds that mix mechanical and natural. It’s all designed using curatorial thinking to get the creative juices flowing.
DESIGN
fox8live.com

Popular immersive Van Gogh experience coming to New Orleans in 2022

NEW ORLEANS, La. (NOLA WEEKEND) - The stunning, immersive virtual art experience featuring the works of Vincent Van Gogh will head to New Orleans next spring. A 360-degree, large-scale digital art experience, called “Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience,” will debut in April 2022. New Orleans is one of the cities on the waitlist for the popular immersive exhibit after successful launches in Atlanta, Dallas, New York, Miami, Philadelphia, Washington D.C. and Boston.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wmfe.org

Art exhibit for the blind allows people to see with their hands

A museum in Casselberry is breaking a long-held rule at most museums; NO TOUCHING!. ReVision is an inclusive sculpture exhibit catering to people with visual impairment. It allows them to experience the exhibit through touch while also allowing people with sight to either use their eyes or put on a blindfold and feel their way through.
CASSELBERRY, FL
disneydining.com

Two Beloved Disney Actors Pass Away Within Days of Each Other

Two beloved Hollywood actors well-known to Disney fans sadly passed within days of each other lastweek. Art LaFleur passed away at age 78 on November 17 — although his death was not reported until November 20 — Will Ryan passed away at the age of 72 on Friday, November 19. Ryan passed away after a short battle with cancer, and LaFleur died after a more than 10-year battle with Parkinson’s disease.
CELEBRITIES
InsideHook

The 10 Books You Should Be Reading This December

We’re nearing the end of another strange year. Based on the current state of affairs, 2022 seems likely to begin in a weird place as well. So why not sit down with an immersive book, where the world can be as normal — or as surreal — as you like. This month, we’ll be thumbing through a new edition of a classic work of environmental nonfiction and a debut book from a revered musician. There is plenty to savor as winter rolls in.
BOOKS & LITERATURE

