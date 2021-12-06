Experience Art First-Hand in 'Frida: Immersive Dream'

Ezel.life, a leading digital asset company focused on maximizing the value of original artwork, is pleased to announce its exclusive partnership with Frida Kahlo’s family to showcase her untold stories in the metaverse. A preview of the project will be held at the Sagamore Hotel during the Art Basel and Miami Week activities. The event will include an exhibition of Frida’s family first step into the digital world, with exclusive videos from her family, a preview inside the metaverse of the red house (Frida’s family home), and a non-fungible token (NFT) that forms the foundation of the project. It will also include a panel discussion on equality, diversity, and inclusion, which Ezel and the art community heralds Frida as the ultimate identity and champion of.

