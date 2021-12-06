Ways to Stay Warm Downtown

By: KDKA-TV News Staff and Jennifer Borrasso BETHEL PARK (KDKA) — Children of the Boys and Girls Club of Western Pennsylvania were treated to an unforgettable holiday experience on Friday. Steelers offensive tackle Zach Banner and his organization, the B3 Foundation, partnered with Macy’s at the South Hills Village mall. The organizations gave each of the kids $100 gift cards so they could pick out presents in the store. The kids all got a chance to meet with Banner and were so excited that it took them some time to calm down enough for the offensive player to speak. “The holidays are very special to me, not only to my family, but my birthday is also on Christmas as well,” Banner said. “It’s near and dear to my heart taking kids shopping today.”

