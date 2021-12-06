ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ways to Stay Warm Downtown

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStay merry and bright even during the cold winter days with the help of Downtown businesses and happenings! Put on your coziest sweater and find everything from holiday pop-up bars, to holiday shopping, fun events, and new menu items to stay warm in Downtown. Events. Arcade Comedy. Stay inside...

The Oakland Post

Ways to feel festive and stay safe this break

As Oakland University enters its second COVID-19 winter, students are once again looking for ways to enjoy their break while remaining safe. Luckily, even though winters in Michigan can be rough, there is no shortage of ways to enjoy the holiday season. Just be sure to bring your coats and mittens while checking out these festive activities.
ROCHESTER, MI
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

New Spa opens in downtown Baltimore

There's a new spa in town. The grand opening of K. Stewart Beauty & Wellness was held yesterday. The open house showcased the services they offer. "We are an IV Therapy wellness Center. We also do laser hair removal...Botox, HydraFacial's, weight loss management, immune shots and a whole list of other services."
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Pittsburgh

Kids Go On Holiday Shopping Spree At Macy’s With Steelers OT Zach Banner

By: KDKA-TV News Staff and Jennifer Borrasso BETHEL PARK (KDKA) — Children of the Boys and Girls Club of Western Pennsylvania were treated to an unforgettable holiday experience on Friday. Steelers offensive tackle Zach Banner and his organization, the B3 Foundation, partnered with Macy’s at the South Hills Village mall. The organizations gave each of the kids $100 gift cards so they could pick out presents in the store. The kids all got a chance to meet with Banner and were so excited that it took them some time to calm down enough for the offensive player to speak. “The holidays are very special to me, not only to my family, but my birthday is also on Christmas as well,” Banner said. “It’s near and dear to my heart taking kids shopping today.”
SPY

Eat And Be Merry This Holiday Season With These Edible Gifts

Gifts are some of the best parts of the holiday season. But a gift that’s also a tasty treat? Now that’s really something to get extra excited about. Whether it’s stocking their pantry with their favorite spices and sauces or loading them up on holiday sweets and treats, edible gifts are a great way of telling a person you are thinking of them this holiday season. This is a great gift idea for anyone who loves to cook, but also just anyone who appreciates good food and the best ingredients. Whether you are looking for gifts under $50 or the best...
FOOD & DRINKS
Footwear News

Retail Intel: Acne Studios Expands, Refreshes SoHo Store + More

FN rounds up all the store openings, closings and redesigns happening this month, from throughout the footwear industry. Send your retail news to web@footwearnews.com. Dec. 10, 2021: Acne Studios has reopened the doors to its 33 Greene Street store in the SoHo neighborhood of New York City. With a whole new look and expansion, the 7,000-square-foot store, almost double the original footprint, offers the brand’s spring/summer 2022 women’s, men’s, shoes, and accessories collections including the brand’s signature Musubi bag. Now open, the reimagined store was designed by the Barcelona-based studio Arquitectura-G, and plays with translucency and assorted angles, as directed by Acne Studios’...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The News-Messenger

Fire and Ice holiday parade warms up downtown Fremont

FREMONT — For the many families, both young and old, lining Front Street in downtown Fremont, along with those marching between that they were to there to see Saturday evening, it was a welcome sight offering a sense of a return to normalcy, especially as jolly old Saint Nick joined them.
KXRM

Downtown Colorado Springs venues to stay open later for First Friday Downtown event

Colorado Springs — Free and open to the public, First Friday Downtown plans to offer cultural activities on the first Friday of every month 5-9 p.m. at venues throughout Downtown Colorado Springs. FEATURED THIS MONTH: Get a dose of hyper-local holiday cheer, get your gift shopping done, avoid international supply chain issues, keep 70 percent […]
theatlanta100.com

Stay warm while dining outdoors

The cold temperatures have rolled in, but that doesn’t mean you can’t still enjoy dining around the city in the great outdoors!. Thankfully, Atlanta typically has fairly mild winters, and several favorite eateries have taken an extra step to bundle up their outdoor spaces so you don’t have to. These are a few Atlanta restaurants offering heated options for guests.
ATLANTA, GA
Delaware Business Times

10 Ways to Stay Green During the Holidays

Did you know that household waste increases to over 25% from Thanksgiving to New Year’s Day? That’s just a mind boggling statistic! Increased food waste, holiday cards, wrapping paper, bows, ribbons, shopping bags … think about it … how much of that goes directly into a landfill?. This holiday season,...

