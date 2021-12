BOSTON — Middle and high school students in Massachusetts would learn about the history of genocide and human rights issues under a bill signed into law by Gov. Charlie Baker this week. The bill requires middle schools and high schools in the state to include instruction on the history of genocide. The legislation comes as incidences of hate and antisemitism are on the rise across the country, with several incidents reported in Massachusetts over the past year, according to supporters of the legislation. Massachusetts has not required education on the Holocaust or other genocides as part of its classroom curriculum.

BOSTON, MA ・ 8 DAYS AGO