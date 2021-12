(Bob Hague, WRN) Help protect Wisconsin's evergreen forests and Christmas tree industry by preventing spread of invasive elongate hemlock scale. Leeann Duwe, with the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection said, “Wisconsin does not have this pest on our products from our state. So that is one of the reasons we’re pushing to buy local if you’re looking to buy your evergreen. Wisconsin does have a lot of Christmas tree growers in our state, so we’re looking to protect that industry by making people aware of elongate hemlock scale.”

