ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Solomon, KS

SVCF accepting grant/ scholarship applications

beloitcall.com
 7 days ago

KANSAS – The Solomon Valley Community Foundation is now accepting grant...

www.beloitcall.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Chris Wallace announces he is leaving Fox News

Longtime "Fox News Sunday" host Chris Wallace announced on Sunday that he is leaving the network, saying he wants to pursue opportunities "beyond politics" and later confirming reports that he is joining CNN's new streaming service. "After 18 years — this is my final 'Fox News Sunday.' It is the...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Solomon, KS
Local
Kansas Society
The Associated Press

Photo from tornado-damaged home lands almost 130 miles away

When Katie Posten walked outside Saturday morning to her car parked in her driveway, she saw something that looked like a note or receipt stuck to the windshield. She grabbed it and saw it was a black and white photo of a woman in a striped sundress and headscarf holding a little boy in her lap. On the back, written in cursive, it said, “Gertie Swatzell & J.D. Swatzell 1942.” A few hours later, Posten would discover that the photo had made quite a journey - almost 130 miles (209 kilometers) on the back of monstrous winds.
ENVIRONMENT
The Hill

Biden to sign order to streamline government services to public

President Biden is signing an executive order on Monday intended to cut back on the bureaucracy around government services for the public such as renewing their passports, applying for loans or changing their name. The order, which Biden will sign on Monday afternoon on camera, affects 36 "customer experience improvement...
POTUS
CNN

Why was this weekend's F1 title so controversial?

(CNN) — This Sunday, Max Verstappen clinched his first Formula One World Championship by beating Lewis Hamilton in a controversial season finale at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Verstappen was declared champion -- but only after both teams spent hours in the steward's box, after Hamilton's Mercedes team launched two protests against the hotly contested result, which were dismissed by officials.
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Applications#Charity#Svcf
CNN

Israeli Prime Minister meets UAE Crown Prince in Abu Dhabi in historic visit

Jerusalem (CNN) — For the first time in history an Israeli Prime Minister has made an official visit to the United Arab Emirates. Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett met with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed at his private palace in Abu Dhabi on Monday, according to Bennett's office. Their meeting, and a shared lunch, went on two hours longer than the original time allotted.
MIDDLE EAST
Fox News

Blinken says Russia will face 'massive consequences' if they invade Ukraine

Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday warned that there will be "massive consequences" if Russia invades Ukraine or continues to show aggression on their border. "They are equally resolute in their determination to stand against Russian aggression, to ideally deter it, prevent it," Blinken said, referring to U.S. allies he met with at the G7 meeting on Saturday. "And we’ve made clear as well that there would be massive consequences if Russia commits renewed acts of aggression against Ukraine​."
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy