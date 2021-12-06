ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Coupa Software's stock fall 9% on Q3 results

By Jon Swartz
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Coupa Inc.'s COUP, +1.79% stock tumbled 9% in extended trading Monday after the company reported fiscal third-quarter results. Coupa reported a net loss...

