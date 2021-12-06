Coupa Software's stock fall 9% on Q3 results

Led by positive gains for shares of Microsoft and Cisco, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is up Friday morning. The Dow (DJIA) was most recently trading 57 points, or 0.2%, higher, as shares of Microsoft (MSFT) and Cisco (CSCO) have contributed to the blue-chip gauge's intraday rally. Microsoft's shares have gained $7.57, or 2.3%, while those of Cisco are up $1.29 (2.2%), combining for an approximately 58-point boost for the Dow. Other components contributing significantly to the gain include Coca-Cola (KO) Salesforce.com Inc. (CRM) and Honeywell International Inc. (HON) A $1 move in any one of the 30 components of the Dow equates to a 6.59-point swing.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO