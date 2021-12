This year Xiaomi launched a new series of phones focused on design. The first model from the series is called Xiaomi Civi and it is definitely one of the most beautiful phones ever released. But the company clearly took inspiration from the latest OPPO devices in order to realize that astonishing finish for the glass back. Talking about OPPO, it just came up with another beautiful phone: the OPPO Reno7 5G, sporting a different design from its predecessor and very original design elements. Here is a comparison between two of the most beautiful phones in the whole market: the Xiaomi CIVI and the OPPO Reno7 5G.

CELL PHONES ・ 11 DAYS AGO