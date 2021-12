Quick! Without going to your kitchen, do you know offhand if your freezer has a light or not? Unless you've recently had a midnight craving for some ice cream and decided to rummage around your freezer without bothering to turn on the kitchen lights and grabbed some frozen burgers instead, chances are you won't know that many freezers don't come with a light. Your refrigerator has lights, so why doesn't your freezer? Surely it doesn't cost that much more to put a light in the freezer compartment than it does the refrigerator? The answer, it turns out, comes down to basic economic principles.

LIFESTYLE ・ 10 DAYS AGO