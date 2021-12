It's one thing to progressively advance the state of the art. But it is something else to rush pell-mell at such speed that a new interation of hardware is declared obsolete before it is finished. Why is all the time and expense on Raptor 1 engines being discarded? Why bother to fly Booster 4 if before it flies SpaceX has already decided the Raptor 1 engine design won't be used going forward? At this rate Raptor 2 will also never fly because Raptor 3 will be invented first. And the moment 3 starts being designed Elon will announce 4, then 5, and then 6, with new engines and boosters every week, then every day. Hardware is already being built and discarded, such as Ship 16 and Booster 3. This is insanity!! Starship system is not even proven yet. If I were a prospective customer, such as the USG, I might back away from SpaceX due to not knowing what I was buying. This is crazy.

TEXAS STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO