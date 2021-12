RALEIGH – NC State women's basketball (6-1) once again matched the best Associated Press Top 25 ranking in program history as it moved up to No. 2 in the nation on Monday. NC State is tied with UConn at second after receiving 704 votes in this week's poll. The Wolfpack ascended to No. 2 in January of 2021 for the first time since the 1990-91 campaign and spent a total of three weeks at that spot last season. This is NC State's 12th week in its 48-year history checking in as the nation's second-ranked team.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO