2022 Scout 350 LXZ

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first in Scout’s new luxury crossover series of boats, the 350 LXZ delivers Scout’s robust construction with an exciting new side-console layout that’s packed with high-end amenities. It’s a boat equally at home entertaining a crowd as it is chasing fish. What’s new about the 350 LXZ? By...

2022 Solace 41.5 CS

Solace Boats and Volvo Penta teamed up to produce a boat that will rock the super-console segment. The 41.5 CS features Volvo Penta’s Aquamatic diesel system, with twin 440 hp D6 diesel engines turning through the latest iteration of Volvo Penta’s Duoprop drive units. An obvious Aquamatic advantage is the...
2022 Invincible 33 Catamaran

Invincible’s 33 catamaran is one of the most stable and comfortable to run on the water, thanks to the exclusive, patented Morrelli & Melvin hull design. The Invincible’s hybrid semi-asymmetrical hull applies the best characteristics of an asymmetrical catamaran with the soft-riding symmetrical cats. The result is a boat that makes sharp turns without awkward outboard heeling. Even in quartering seas, the sponsons stand firm in the slop. Double steps increase efficiency.
2022 Bass Cat Deluxe Tournament

The Deluxe Tournament has Bass Cat’s 50 years of history stamped all over it. It’s no surprise because Bass Cat President Rick Pierce searched the country to find its original Hull No. 1 to restore and retool for this silver anniversary commemorative boat. The limited edition drew more eyes than a ’72 Cutlass convertible. Like a modern Charger, it clearly has the classic DNA, but with modern all-composite construction as well as state-of-the-art wiring harnesses for both reliability and durability.
2022 Grady-White Freedom 325

Do-it-all dayboats may be common, but Grady-White’s Freedom 325 proves uncommonly capable. Its versatility comes from mixing luxury, numerous amenities, and the builder’s industry-leading, high-quality craftsmanship. Decades of building superior boats well-suited for offshore waters shows up in the form of its SeaV2 hull. The iconic and proprietary design handles open water confidently and is made using hand-laid -fiberglass, a painstaking quality-assurance process that other boatbuilders forsake in the name of expediency. Unlike other boats, the 325’s self-bailing cockpit provides safety and convenience because water in the cockpit, boxes, and even in the cup holders drains overboard. Confidence is built into every Grady-White boat.
South Carolina State
2022 Everglades 455cc

The rise of the mega-center-console has been one of the most eye-popping trends in boating over the last 10 years. Yet even among these bluewater beasts, the Everglades 455cc stands out. Whether you’re a serious angler or super-social at the party cove, this boat has the goods to meet your expectations.
2022 Regulator 31 CC

Regulator Marine is known for boats that are stunning and solidly built, and deliver a great ride in rough water. Now add fast to the list of attributes. The new Regulator 31 CC delivers a top speed of 64 mph ahead of optional twin Yamaha XF425s. Even when paired with thriftier twin F300s, it exceeds 52 mph at wide-open throttle.
thedrive

The Navy's $9B Stealthy Super Destroyer Is Covered In Rust

The controversial futuristic warship looked less than gleaming as it pulled into San Diego Bay recently. The Navy's first of just three DDG-1000 destroyers, USS Zumwalt, continues its testing and training work off Southern California. The ship, which was commissioned five years ago, has been coming and going from San Diego Bay regularly for years now. The second ship in this small class of highly advanced warships, USS Michael Mansoor (DDG-1001), has also joined Zumwalt in San Diego for its own outfitting and trials. It is hoped that Zumwalt will be able to deploy in the not-so-distant future, but the futuristic warship looked less than gleaming recently, with some of its radar-absorbent tiles deeply discolored and rust streaking down its convex tumblehome hull.
CBS Minnesota

Trapped Loon In Icy Minnesota Lake Captures Worldwide Attention

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — People from all over the world are rooting for “Gilligan, “a young loon who is still swimming in open water on the Crow Wing chain of lakes, near Nevis, just weeks after other loons migrated to warmer temperatures down south. MPR reports that Debbie Center, who started living in Nevis in 2014, started capturing photos and videos of the loon, nicknames “Gilligan” by the resident who first spotted it. Center began posting regular updates on a Facebook group she created years ago called “Loony for Loons,” which has 7,000 followers. Three members of Nevis Fire and Rescue attempted the rescue...
