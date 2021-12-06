ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 Solace 41.5 CS

By Boating Tech Team
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSolace Boats and Volvo Penta teamed up to produce a boat that will rock the super-console segment. The 41.5 CS features Volvo Penta’s Aquamatic diesel system, with twin 440 hp D6 diesel engines turning through the latest iteration of Volvo Penta’s Duoprop drive units. An obvious Aquamatic advantage is...

Solace Boats and Volvo Penta launch new center console!

Inboard on a Center Console – Meet the New Solace 415CS. SŌLACE partners with Volvo Penta for an innovative center console. The 2021 Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show was the stage for SŌLACE Boats to unveil its new 415CS center console powered by a fully integrated Volvo Penta propulsion system with twin diesel Aquamatic DPI inboards.
2022 NorthCoast 255 HT

NorthCoast cabin boats offer excellent weather protection, large cockpits, and cruising accommodations. A fine example is the 255 HT. With 22 wave-cleaving degrees of transom deadrise, the 255 HT rides comfortably in nasty water. It hits 55 mph with twin 200 hp Yamahas (60 mph speeds with twin 250s), and this beamy boat will also run on just one engine at 30 mph, should the need arise. Throttle back to 27 mph and enjoy over 300 miles of range delivered from the 159-gallon fuel capacity.
2022 Grady-White Freedom 325

Do-it-all dayboats may be common, but Grady-White’s Freedom 325 proves uncommonly capable. Its versatility comes from mixing luxury, numerous amenities, and the builder’s industry-leading, high-quality craftsmanship. Decades of building superior boats well-suited for offshore waters shows up in the form of its SeaV2 hull. The iconic and proprietary design handles open water confidently and is made using hand-laid -fiberglass, a painstaking quality-assurance process that other boatbuilders forsake in the name of expediency. Unlike other boats, the 325’s self-bailing cockpit provides safety and convenience because water in the cockpit, boxes, and even in the cup holders drains overboard. Confidence is built into every Grady-White boat.
2022 Regulator 31 CC

Regulator Marine is known for boats that are stunning and solidly built, and deliver a great ride in rough water. Now add fast to the list of attributes. The new Regulator 31 CC delivers a top speed of 64 mph ahead of optional twin Yamaha XF425s. Even when paired with thriftier twin F300s, it exceeds 52 mph at wide-open throttle.
2022 Invincible 33 Catamaran

Invincible’s 33 catamaran is one of the most stable and comfortable to run on the water, thanks to the exclusive, patented Morrelli & Melvin hull design. The Invincible’s hybrid semi-asymmetrical hull applies the best characteristics of an asymmetrical catamaran with the soft-riding symmetrical cats. The result is a boat that makes sharp turns without awkward outboard heeling. Even in quartering seas, the sponsons stand firm in the slop. Double steps increase efficiency.
XO DFNDR 9 yacht tour: The Swiss Army knife of the boating world

At the 2021 Southampton Boat Show, MBY deputy editor Jack Haines took the chance to tour the XO DFNDR 9, which was making its global debut. While it may seem blindingly cliched to compare XO’s evolution of its DFNDR model to what Land Rover has done with its own legendary Defender, it’s hard to ignore the comparison.
2022 Bass Cat Deluxe Tournament

The Deluxe Tournament has Bass Cat’s 50 years of history stamped all over it. It’s no surprise because Bass Cat President Rick Pierce searched the country to find its original Hull No. 1 to restore and retool for this silver anniversary commemorative boat. The limited edition drew more eyes than a ’72 Cutlass convertible. Like a modern Charger, it clearly has the classic DNA, but with modern all-composite construction as well as state-of-the-art wiring harnesses for both reliability and durability.
2022 Everglades 455cc

The rise of the mega-center-console has been one of the most eye-popping trends in boating over the last 10 years. Yet even among these bluewater beasts, the Everglades 455cc stands out. Whether you’re a serious angler or super-social at the party cove, this boat has the goods to meet your expectations.
This 289-Foot Superyacht Has a Bonkers Asymmetrical Design—and It’s Up for Grabs

A lot of superyachts get called “striking,” but one particular 289-footer on the market is truly deserving of that descriptor. The singular steel vessel in question, which goes by the name of Asean Lady, has a distinctive asymmetrical silhouette that is just as commanding as her multimillion-dollar price tag. Penned by Ian Mitchell, the superyacht was built by Chinese yard Pride Mega Yachts and delivered in 2004. Her unusual shape was inspired by a traditional multi-hull sailing vessel known as a Proa. Crafted from bamboo, this type of outrigger canoe has been used for centuries by the indigenous people of the South...
2022 Pursuit S 358

The new S 358 represents the latest addition to Pursuit’s popular Sport family, and it is the company’s first-ever center-console in its size class. A row of three deluxe helm seats with fold-down armrests—plus the protection of an oversize hardtop and tempered safety-glass wraparound windshield—ensures comfort. Abaft resides a covered...
Norton Motorcycles’s Latest Prototype Reimagines Its V4SV Super Bike as a Café Racer

Norton Motorcycles wants to bring one of the great motorcycle designs of the past into the present. The British motorcycle maker has just unveiled its latest prototype, the V4 Café Racer. The new model isn’t just a tribute to the type of sports bikes that were so popular in the country during the 1960s, it’s a full-on reimaging of what they’re capable of. Norton built its modernized take on the café racer on the bones of its popular V4SV superbike. The sporty cruiser has been stripped down to the bare essentials, though. Its windscreen and fairing have been cut away, leaving behind...
2022 Ducati DesertX Adventure Bike Preview

After teasing us with a couple more off-road prototypes (read the Ducati Reveals Two Scrambler Concepts At EICMA 2019), Ducati gets serious in the dual sport streetbike segment with its 2022 DesertX ($16,795). The DesertX is positioned below Ducati’s recently overhauled and more GS-like Multistrada V4 streetbike which we tested extensively during the 2021 Ducati Multistrada V4 S MC Commute Review and Is Ducati’s Multistrada V4 the Fastest Adventure-Touring Bike? motorcycle review articles and videos.
Norton Motorcycles pulls covers off V4 cafe racer prototype

Back in October, 2021, the revived Norton Motorcycles showed off its first new creations: the V4SV Manx and Carbon editions. Claims that the company’s first 1200cc V4 produces 185 bhp and 125 newton-metres (or a hair over 92 pound-feet) of torque sounded promising. It certainly didn’t hurt that the V4SV is awfully easy on the eyes, either.
White Motorcycle Concepts Unveils WMC300FR

Remember the WMC250EV electric land-speed record challenger that was revealed earlier this year? This is the second project from its creators, and it’s designed to show that the same aerodynamic thinking can work at real-world speeds as well as those beyond 200mph. Created by White Motorcycle Concepts, the WMC300FR couldn’t...
This Ferrari-Inspired 88-Foot Yacht Concept Has a Garage for Parking Your Prancing Horse

A superyacht inspired by a supercar is nothing new. In fact, earlier this year, Tecnomar and Lamborghini released a 63-footer replete with the Raging Bull’s DNA. But Lazzarini has just rolled out a concept that takes cues from Ferrari’s four-wheelers—and it’s worth taking notice of. Meet the GranTurismo Mediterranea, or GTM for short, a sporty new 88-footer that pays homage to the Prancing Horse’s fast touring cars. The hull is finished in what looks like a riff on Ferrari’s recognizable Rosso Corsa red, while the superstructure is crafted from light carbon fiber that is also favored by the automaker. It’s even...
Boat of the Week: This 80-Foot Mini-Superyacht Has Transformer-Like Fold-Down Terraces and Decks

Think of the new, Brazilian-built Okean 80 Fly as a cross between a Swiss Army knife and that Bumblebee robot from the Transformers movie franchise. At the press of a button, wing-like sections of the yacht’s hull fold down on both sides, adding over six feet to the yacht’s 19’10” beam, and creating wide terraces for sunning or sunset cocktails. Another button levitates a large section of the lower stern deck, transforming it into a high-diving board, in-water swim platform, or tender lift. Okean worked with Italian hydraulics experts Opacmare to integrate their aptly named Transformer multi-function platform system into the...
First Look: Triumph Unveils a New Line of Lighter, More Powerful Tiger Motorcycles

For 2022, Triumph has thrown its hat firmly in the maxi-adventure-touring ring with its announcement of an all-new Tiger 1200 range. Ready to take on class stalwarts BMW, KTM and Ducati, Triumph has revamped its aging Tiger family to be lighter, faster and have more teeth when it comes to tech than ever before. The lineup will be five bikes strong and include the street-biased GT, GT Pro and GT Explorer, as well as the off-road Rally Pro and Rally Explorer. The three GT variants will be running a 19-inch front wheel and 18-inch rear wheel, while the Rally Pro and...
Meet ‘Candy,’ Sunreef’s Sweet New Custom Sail Catamaran That Runs on Solar Power

Sunreef has just taken the wraps off a sweet new sailing catamaran. Christened Candy, the latest fleet member is a riff on the Polish yard’s popular Sunreef 70 model and has been customized by a decidedly eco-conscious client to enable more sustainable yachting. Crafted from composite, the sleek multihull is equipped with Sunreef’s proprietary solar power system and has a set of solar panels fully integrated into her bimini roof. This innovative setup helps power the vessel’s amenities with clean, green energy. In addition, the cat is equipped with twin 225 hp engines and a 1,722-square-foot mainsail that harnesses additional power from...
V-8-powered Morgan Plus 8 revived for GTR special series

Niche British sports car manufacturer Morgan has revived its V-8-powered Plus 8 sports car, albeit for a small run only. Morgan discontinued the model in 2018 and has stuck to cars with 4- and 6-cylinder engines ever since. However, the company recently came into ownership of nine Plus 8 chassis and is using them for a special run of Plus 8 GTR models.
